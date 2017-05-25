UM baits summer students with free rent 

Summertime at UM seems made for marketing—at least that's the view of Tom Crady, the University of Montana's vice president for enrollment and student affairs. Missoula is packed with events, the mountains beckon and campus is soaked in sunshine. Why shouldn't students come from all over the country to take a few credits?

"It's a good, cheap way to take some classes," Crady says. "And you get to be in Missoula."

All that's missing is the students. As idyllic as campus may appear (if you don't mind a little construction), it's also nearly empty. In summer of 2016, 1,433 undergraduate students took summer classes at UM, a 15.3 percent drop from 2015. Only 3.4 percent of those students were new to the university.

According to UM's Interim Provost Beverly Edmond, that's particularly concerning because summer semester budgets at UM are bundled with the fall and spring semester budgets. That means the fall budget is dependent on a certain amount of summer tuition revenue.

"Right now we're very nervous about summer school and its enrollment," Edmond says.

Changing that structure to budget the summer semester separately, as most universities do, is just one of the recommendations made by a task force this May. The task force included Edmond and Crady and was aimed at restructuring the academic calendar and making summer semester more appealing to students, and more financially beneficial to UM.

Another task force recommendation is to offer free summer housing on campus, which UM is giving a trial run this summer semester, to attract students from other schools to take classes at UM. The university has to front the housing costs, but it stands to gain out-of-state tuition from students eager for a chance to live for free in a new city.

Crady also sees summer semester as a powerful marketing tool to help UM recruit full-time students who enjoy their summer and decide to stay.

But the vast majority of last summer's students were already enrolled the previous semester. That's James Norman's situation this summer. Norman is taking two classes to finish the prerequisites for UM's nursing program. He says that completing a chemistry course in just five weeks is a little daunting, but he needs to get it done if he wants to start nursing classes in the fall.

Edmond says the ultimate goal is to help students finish their degrees in four years, and that further analysis is needed to make sure the university is meeting student needs.

Crady and other administrators, meanwhile, are focused on selling Missoula's summer, and hoping it brings a much-needed boost to the cash-strapped university.