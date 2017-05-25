Street Talk: Imagine there's no Trump 

Asked Saturday morning at the Rob Quist/Bernie Sanders rally at the University of Montana's Adams Center

Q: The investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia has grown more intense in recent weeks. Do you think Trump is going to get impeached? Follow-up: If he did, who would you like to see replace him?

Kyle Strid: Not if the House doesn’t agree to impeach him. I think you could have all the crimes in the world, have him shredded on TV, even have aides arrested, and he’ll still be the president. Fantasy vs. reality: Of course it’d be Bernie. But in the line of succession, I think it would be [Secretary of Defense James] Mattis. Everyone else is tied up in the investigation.

Caitlin Freeman: I don’t think Trump will let it get that far. His ego’s too big. He’ll resign before he’s impeached. Combat tested: I would prefer to see a true progressive, an outsider, someone like [U.S. Rep.] Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned from the DNC during the primary last year. She’s incredible, and she’s a combat vet.

Daren Clos: No. Not until at least 2018. He wouldn’t be impeached with a Republican majority in office. Another Berner: I’d take Bernie, but I know it’d be Pence.

Patrick Warner: Yeah, if the Republicans in Congress have a backbone. So maybe, maybe not. Make that three: At this point I would take Clinton, but Bernie was my guy, so Bernie. I like his progressive direction, and I think we’re going the wrong direction with what Trump wants.

Bearnie Sanders: The opinion of the bears is that impeachment itself doesn’t get us any closer to our goals of universal health care, labor rights, the anti-war cause and free tuition. Milking that pun, eh? The dictatorship of the prole-bear-iat.