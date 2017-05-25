The Merc's pharmacy facade almost fell down. What happens if it does? 

Earlier this month, downtown workers watched from the Florence Building rooftop as the only surviving remnant of the Missoula Mercantile, the pharmacy building, threatened to go the way of Humpty Dumpty all over Higgins Avenue. A portion of the former pharmacy's east wall crumbled May 15 during deconstruction, causing the roof and floor joints to buckle. Traffic was diverted for the morning and power to surrounding businesses was cut. Crews shored up an alley-facing side wall with a giant steel brace and, for now, the building stands.

The old nursery rhyme, of course, ends with the warning that even all the king's horses and men "couldn't put Humpty together again." But if the pharmacy does have a great fall, the city's only recourse may be to attempt just that.

Preserving the pharmacy portion of the Merc was at the center of the bargain struck last year between city council members and Bozeman developer HomeBase to allow demolition of the privately owned but publicly treasured building. The Missoulian has repeatedly reported that the development agreement (i.e., contract) requires HomeBase to forfeit a $3 million surety bond to the city if the pharmacy is not preserved.

That depends who you ask.

Both HomeBase attorney Alan McCormick and Missoula Redevelopment Agency Director Ellen Buchanan, a city employee who helped draft the contract, say the $3 million assurance has nothing to do with the pharmacy, but instead was required to make sure the developer actually builds something at the site after demolishing one of the city's historic landmarks. Protections for the pharmacy, they say, are contained in a separate provision that simply required HomeBase to obtain builder's risk insurance to cover the cost of damages. Should the pharmacy, especially its street-facing facade, collapse, Buchanan says, the insurance money would be used to "put it back."

"I don't know how you rebuild the pharmacy," McCormick says. "I'm not entirely sure what it [the provision] is intended to do, but there's not a penalty attached."

Councilwoman Emily Bentley, who spearheaded the issue for City Council, disagrees. She says the contract requires the Marriott hotel be constructed as it was presented to council, else the surety bond is forfeit. Unless the pharmacy is preserved or somehow "rebuilt as designed," Bentley says, "it seems likely that council would direct staff to go after the $3 million."

Should the pharmacy collapse, confusion over the agreement could portend yet another bitter chapter in the Merc demolition saga, but HomeBase's Andy Holloran says he's confident the building can still be saved. Plans call for the space to host retail on the first floor and a "presidential suite" above.

"They will do triple backflips to keep that building there, because it's going to be really challenging should it come down," Buchanan says.

Any backflips may be accompanied by taxpayer assistance. The project is eligible for tax-increment financing, which could offset the costs of deconstruction, utility relocation and sidewalk improvements. Buchanan says developers could also request a TIF subsidy for their efforts to preserve the pharmacy, as other preservation projects in Missoula have secured.