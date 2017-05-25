'Midget wrestling' is still a thing, apparently 

Sunlight is still streaming through the windows of the Sunrise Saloon Tuesday night when the opening round of Extreme Midget Wrestling begins. As the first two performers—aka King Midget and Little Outlaw—enter the ring, harsh overhead lights illuminate the 12-foot-square ring in the middle of the dancefloor.

A crowd of roughly 150 people surrounds the stage, at first seeming nonplussed by the off-kilter kickoff. Performer-cum-announcer Lil Nasty Boy is difficult to hear over the nü-metal and pop country blaring from the P.A., and no one seems to care that he's talking. But after a few minutes, the room starts howling with laughter and Snapchatting every choreographed smack of the head with an aluminium baking tray.

The guffaws are a result not of Lil Nasty Boy's cavalcade of dick jokes, or even of the stunts, but rather of the stature of the performers.

"They're midgets," said audience member Kellen Havranek, 31. "Midgets are funny. Not to be offensive."

Despite Havranek's disclaimer, Extreme Midget Wrestling has generated the ire of little person advocacy groups for years. In March, the troupe's show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was accused of exploitation and objectification of people with dwarfism by the regional chapter of Little People of America, a national group.

Ernie Lee, a little person who founded Montana's LPA chapter with his wife, Kelly, in 2002, says the show recalls the days of exploitative circus freak shows, in which people of short stature were regularly put on display for audiences to gawk at. He says performances like Extreme Midget Wrestling undermine hard-earned awareness brought about by the recently increased representation of little people in television and film.

Lee also takes offense at the use of the term "midget," which he calls an "18th century, backwards" slur on par with words like "retarded." LPA says the word has never been an approved term for people with dwarfism, which is the medical term for the condition, usually genetic, that causes short stature.

Nonetheless, dwarf wrestling has long been part of professional wrestling culture. The National Wrestling Alliance held the World Midget's Championship from 1949 until 2009, featuring wrestlers including Sky Low Low and Lord Littlebrook. Wrestlers with dwarfism also occasionally competed in regular divisions, including World Wrestling Entertainment alumnus Hornswoggle.

click to enlarge photo by Amy Donovan

King Midget leaps onto Little Outlaw at the Sunrise Saloon.

Other groups, like Micro Championship Wrestling, have popped up since, even as the mainstream popularity of the subgenre has declined. Extreme Midget Wrestling was founded roughly eight years ago, according to Lil Nasty Boy. It's the brainchild of Skyler Ward, owner of Dallas-based Center Stage Entertainment. Ward and Center Stage started out some 20 years ago managing a touring revue of male strippers. The decision to start Extreme Midget Wrestling came after he booked a show for a similar wrestling troupe. Vice President Chris Penoyer, who also goes by the name "Maddollarbill," said Ward, who was unavailable for comment, felt he could do the same idea better. Neither Ward nor Penoyer is a little person.

The show operates like a traditional wrestling event, full of weaponized chairs, backflips and elbow drops. But Penoyer says his wrestlers tackle more daring stunts than the "bigger guys," and are more inclined to "go all the way with it," often attacking each other with staple guns and frying pans.

The troupe performs in venues from arenas to nightclubs. Penoyer says the show is largely the same regardless of the space, but adds that it takes on a decidedly kid-friendly bent in arenas. Such all-ages shows are typically the most successful, he says, mostly because kids are some of Extreme Midget Wrestling's biggest fans.

"These guys, they're living their dream," Penoyer says of his wrestlers. "They travel all around the U.S. They stay in nice hotels. People want to take pictures with them, get autographs. They love it."

Penoyer says his wrestlers, none of whom holds a stake in Center Stage Entertainment, prefer to be called "midgets" rather than terms preferred by disability advocates, like "little person" or "dwarf." Lil Nasty Boy says he is more offended by "little person."

"I see more of a problem when you push 'little person,' because then now it's a pity party," said Nasty Boy, whose real name is Phillip Campbell.

Lee, though, thinks Extreme Midget Wrestling undermines the positive progress toward acceptance of little people.

"We've gone from being just that Barnum & Bailey sideshow freak to being active, living, breathing members of society that have our own families, and have our own wants and needs," Lee says. "To see us step back and become that shock-value freak show is disappointing at best."