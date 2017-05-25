Fish, Wildlife and Parks pitches a Yellowstone cutthroat cull in Overwhich Creek 

Chris Clancy isn't sure when the idea first came up. It probably grew gradually out of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' collection of genetic data from fish up the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. He says agency biologists have increasingly noticed that the area's tributaries boast a predominantly pure westslope cutthroat population. There was just one outlier: a four-mile stretch of Overwhich Creek.

"It's not like all the fish up there are pure, but our samples show a significantly large geographic area up there of pure westslope cutthroat," says Clancy, an FWP fisheries biologist in Missoula. "And here's this sore thumb sticking out. Overwhich, above the falls."

Earlier this month, FWP rolled out a proposal to remove non-native and hybridized cutthroat from this portion of stream. The concern is about the genetic mingling of the iconic westslope cutthroat with a related subspecies, the Yellowstone cutthroat.

To the eyes of a fly fisherman, the differences between the two might appear minor—just the size and spacing of their spots. At a genetic level, however, the subspecies are notably different. Missoula's Fred Allendorf, a longtime fish biologist, has noted in past research that westslope cutthroats bear as much genetic similarity, if not more, to rainbow trout than to Yellowstone cutthroat. Allendorf's studies also indicate that hybridization among fish can alter growth rates and negatively impact developmental stability.

Pat Byorth, the Bozeman-based director of Montana Trout Unlimited's Montana Water Project, says that centuries of adaptation to local waterways have given westslope cutthroat a biological edge in adjusting to crisis situations like wildfire or drought. The introduction of Yellowstone cutthroat genes into such a population can potentially reduce that resilience.

"The attitude of most biologists who are committed to preserving their species is that rather than take a chance of contaminating it ... we should try and preserve local populations and local adaptations the best we can," Byorth says. "And if we can remove a threat now, it's better than waiting until later."

Montana Trout Unlimited came out in favor of FWP's proposal this week, with executive director David Brooks writing that it would "help prevent genetic contamination" throughout the West Fork basin. The project calls for use of the fish toxin rotenone to remove Yellowstone cutthroat from the stretch above Overwhich Falls, with work commencing as early as July. Clancy says the most contentious point so far has been the agency's plan not to restock the segment with pure westslope, which will likely render it fishless when the project is completed. Clancy acknowledges the impact to sportfishing, but adds that this stretch of Overwhich was likely barren of fish before human stocking efforts anyway, and that it could wind up being an important refuge option for other cold-water-dependent species, like bull trout, down the road.

"Keeping our options open for the future makes sense," he says. "The fact we're not stocking now doesn't mean it'll never be stocked."