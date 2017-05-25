From coffee to Wi-Fi, medical marijuana branches out 

Heirloom Remedies doesn't look like a pot shop. The dispensary, south of Victor along Highway 93, looks like a place where parents and tourists shop for gifts. And it is. Montana-made bath minerals, potted plants, straw hats and boxes of hobbyist beekeeping equipment are displayed tastefully on reclaimed fixtures that lend the outlet a steampunk aesthetic. There's even a case full of tea sets. Only a careful shopper will notice that the Time magazine cover laid out next to a Victorian loveseat just happens to feature marijuana, or that one of the antique display cases contains a row of pipes. Or that the green stuff in those jars isn't tea.

The design is intentional, but it's not a trick, co-owner Tayln Lang says.

"I want your very conservative, Trump-voting grandmother to walk in here and feel comfortable," he says.

Ravalli County is home to plenty of that sort of a clientele. In opening the Bitterroot's only storefront dispensary earlier this month, Lang and partners Andi and David Evans are seeking to give their neighbors a second first impression of medical marijuana as the business enters a new era of legality and regulation. They've fashioned Heirloom Remedies as a "holistic health destination" that includes an upstairs yoga studio and massage therapy office, in addition to the dispensary and gift shop.

Lang, who managed two popular dispensaries in Missoula before the state's earlier medical marijuana program was severely curtailed, says he hopes Heirloom Remedies' professional and inviting atmosphere will improve public perception of the industry. Professional and inviting wasn't always the case the last time around, which he says contributed to "animosity" toward providers and patients. "It was important for me to set the bar high," he says.

In Missoula, three dispensaries are using coffee to make themselves accessible to the public. Pat Clark, manager of the Coffee Joint on North Russell, says the idea takes its spirit from Dutch coffeeshop culture, in which marijuana is consumed socially. That, at least, is what Clark calls the "big yearning," should the laws eventually loosen into the recreational realm. Practically speaking, the espresso drinks that Clark plans to serve (the equipment is dormant until the shop's well water is tested) are there to get would-be patients in the door. Many medical marijuana patients are older, and reluctant to enter an obvious pot shop. Coffee offers an excuse to check things out.

click to enlarge photo by Derek Brouwer

Tayln Lang envisions Heirloom Remedies, his medical marijuana dispensary in Victor, as a place even opponents of last year’s ballot initiative will patronize.

"Helping old people learn to smoke weed is my favorite thing in the world," Clark says, adding that he recommends that most clients start with "low dosages and sci-fi movies."

As he talks, a middle-aged woman walks in looking for this week's supply. They walk to the far end of the store, through an electric sliding door, to make a selection in the private patient room.

Electric door aside, the Coffee Joint looks more or less like a small head shop. Other Missoula dispensaries are stretching the concept further. Flower's second location, on Brooks Street, for instance, features a drive-through window and an interior cafe that sells bagels, pastries and a variety of espresso drinks made with hemp milk. Budtenders assist patients in the back.

Then there's Green Alternative, which Mat Spurlock and his family just re-opened on Missoula's Northside. The dispensary is housed in the Keim Building, with the word "DRUGS" emblazoned, fittingly, on the historic pharmacy's facade. The space, fully restored by the building's owner, has high ceilings, numerous leather couches and coffee tables, and a drum kit. Spurlock serves drip coffee and French press brew in the back, where a glass case shows off medicinal joints, not scones. He also offers free Wi-Fi in hopes that the dispensary will come to double as a study area and public meeting place—something the Northside, where Spurlock lives, lacks.

"I don't want people walking in and feeling like they're walking into a pot shop, but to think this is a cool, historic place that has a medicinal dispensary inside," he says.

Providers like Lang, in Victor, hope new regulations approved by the Montana Legislature this spring, fueled by a "provider tax," will also contribute to broader acceptance of their business. Among the regulations is a "seed-to-sale" tracking requirement that will eventually monitor every cannabis plant from the time it's rooted to the moment it's sold—in Lang's case, from the indoor grow facility out back to the cash register inside his shop.

Likewise, Flower's Bobby Long welcomed the scheme in a newsletter about the new law, in which he described the regulatory hurdles he encountered when opening a coffee shop. "Although it would be easy to dismiss 'big government' and rant to my friends about how pointless it is, the truth is that, for the most part, it was pretty important stuff," he wrote. "It was in that moment that I realized how utterly easy selling cannabis has been up to this point."