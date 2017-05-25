The race for Montana’s sole U.S. House seat took a House of Cards
turn yesterday evening, and it all began with a tweet. A few minutes after 5 p.m., Guardian
reporter Ben Jacobs announced on Twitter that “Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses.” The incident took place at the Republican candidate’s Bozeman campaign headquarters, and Jacobs’ claims were supported several hours later with a blow-by-blow account
from a Fox News crew that was present during the altercation. According to the story, the crew saw Gianforte slam the reporter to the ground and "watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter."
photo by Alex Sakariassen
Greg Gianforte, pictured here during his 2016 gubernatorial race, was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday night after an altercation with a reporter.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault
, which carries a maximum penalty of $500 or six months in jail. Gianforte is scheduled to go before a judge by June 7. According to the citation (shared online by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle
’s Whitney Bermes, who earned props from national media outlets for her Twitter coverage last night), Gianforte will have to appear in court in person.
Shortly after Jacobs’ initial tweet, the Guardian
posted audio of the confrontation, which started with Jacobs querying Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the American Health Care Act. The 40-second clip
escalates quickly, with Gianforte first referring the reporter to campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon. After some scuffling noises, Gianforte can be heard shouting, “I’m sick and tired of you guys.” He then shouts for Jacobs to “get the hell out of here.”
The account from Gianforte’s campaign didn’t quite line up
with the contents of the audio, or with the account from the Fox News crew. Scanlon claimed in a statement that Gianforte attempted to grab Jacobs’ phone, at which point Jacobs grabbed Gianforte’s wrist and the two went down. “It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ,” the statement concluded.
The incident quickly drew national attention
, trending strongly on social media and becoming the top thread on Reddit by 9 p.m. Twitter users were either aghast or cracking jokes. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called on Gianforte to drop out
of the race. The Missoulian rescinded its endorsement
of Gianforte, writing, “He showed Wednesday night that he lacks the experience, brains and abilities to effectively represent Montana in any elected office.” Sen. Steve Daines, a longtime associate of Gianforte’s, tweeted this morning that “Greg Gianforte needs to apologize.”
There’s no telling yet what impact this late development might have on the race's results. Today is Election Day, and it’s possible that even with the front-page nature of Gianforte’s alleged assault, some voters haven’t heard about it yet. Others have already cast their ballots—45 percent
of registered voters statewide, to be exact. And though House Speaker Paul Ryan did say this morning that he believes Gianforte should apologize for his actions, he added the whether to send Gianforte to Congress remains up to the people of Montana. Not exactly a condemnation there.
As we wrote in our endorsement of Democrat Rob Quist
last week, no one in the Indy
newsroom could make an argument in favor of Gianforte. Now you can add temperament to our long list of reservations about his fitness for office. If one reporter doggedly pursuing an answer to a question is enough to make him snap, how can we expect Gianforte to cope in the halls of the United States Capitol?