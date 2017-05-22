Around 50 veteran professors at the University of Montana have been offered early retirement incentives as the university prepares for another round of downsizing.
The figure is substantially lower than the 80-100 buyout target state officials floated in April
while securing a $2 million legislative earmark to offset "faculty termination costs." Buyouts alone seem unlikely to achieve the university's overall staff reduction goals.
Offers are limited to full-time, tenured faculty who are at least 65 years old and are already eligible to retire. Of the university's 613 full-time faculty, 48 qualify for the incentive, communications director Paula Short says.
That's about 8 percent of full-time faculty.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Cathrine L. Walters
Interim President Sheila Stearns acknowledged the program's limited scope in a campus email last week, writing that the university must follow direction from state higher education officials "who have identified the finite financial resources for us to address our long-term financial obligations and the associated fiscal impacts of our current student:faculty ratio."
The plan released May 12 does not target faculty in specific departments, as the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education had previously suggested would be necessary
. Such a scenario would have been more contentious on campus.
In addition to standard sick leave payouts, professors who accept the offer will receive a lump sum payment equal to half of their current salary, according to a copy of the letter posted to the university's website.
Their employment will end on July 17.
State officials put typical "termination costs" for veteran faculty at $25,000. UM's associate vice president for human resources, Terri Phillips, says she has not calculated the cost if all 48 professors take the incentive. Short says the package was developed with cost in mind.
Eligible faculty must submit a preliminary response to the offer by May 31.