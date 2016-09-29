Yelling back 

Lily Gladstone's phone has been blowing up nonstop with Twitter and Facebook alerts, texts and phone messages. The theatrical trailer for Certain Women, featuring Gladstone alongside veteran movie stars Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams and Laura Dern, was released just over a week ago and the film screens Oct. 7 at this year's Montana Film Festival. And because of that, the Missoula actress is experiencing the hype of stardom firsthand. Ever since the film—adapted from a book by Helena native Maile Meloy—premiered at Sundance in January, Gladstone has garnered attention in the press for her role as a lonely Montana rancher who finds herself drawn to Stewart's character. Gladstone was labeled a "breakout star" by Rolling Stone and critics praised her for the way she showed emotional depth with very few words. The actress, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, graduated from the University of Montana and has made her home in Missoula, is also an activist. After a recent return from Standing Rock, Gladstone spoke with the Indy about art, activism and life on the Hollywood roller-coaster.

What were you drawn to in Certain Women?

Lily Gladstone: I don't know if I was drawn to it or it was drawn to me. There's such intersectionality in this role and it's not a trope. It's not a device. It's not a statement, it just is ... My character is the most subjective in some ways but also the most emotionally open. Her agenda is pretty much visibly worn on her sleeve in that she doesn't really have [an agenda]except she wants to get closer to this person who has just kind of lit up her life temporarily.

It's a sweet story about this attraction and the ground you feel out when you're going through it. A lot of my gay friends, my trans friends, they say when you're getting to know someone it's difficult—you have to eke out if someone's straight or not. So all of those things were swirling around in my head, plus a lot of the things I pulled from Maile's work.

What was it like acting opposite Kristen Stewart?

LG: I didn't see Kristen's current body of work until I started working with her. It was great to get to know her as an actress, in between takes. But she saves it all up—and I agree with her method—because she knows when you make the discovery during the scene that's when the camera should capture it. She's a remarkably generous actress in that she stays with you emotionally even when it isn't her coverage, when the camera isn't on her.

What projects have you worked on since the trailer came out?

LG: I had my first hack at pilot season in LA, though I only went for a week.

It's funny, I could have pushed it a lot harder but I didn't want to. I wasn't quite ready to separate from here yet. It's a little manic when you have such a big boomI feel like I have to get in everyone's line of sight right now. But like with a business, you want slow growth if it's going to be a sustainable thing. I just keep coming back to what [UM acting professor] Jillian Campana kept telling me: "Stay interested and you'll stay interesting and stay active as an activist and it will only benefit your acting."

A political activist?

LG: Yeah. Once it just becomes about the performance you don't really have anything to pull from, you don't really have anything to diversify or add any texture. Jillian is the one who introduced me to the Theatre of the Oppressed. What I like about it is it's an abstract means of exploring very real oppressions by the community with the shared oppression. So they can rehearse tactic in a controlled environment before implementing it in reality.

Has activism always been important to you?

LG: Art is the catalytic converter of [Native American] society. Speaking of car analogies, I tell this story all the time but it's so pertinent: I was lucky, I got to have coffee with John Trudell before he passed away. Talk about art meeting activism—that's his whole life! Trudell thought very symbolically, as well as pragmatically. He wed the two so beautifully when he helped organize during [American Indian Movement]. I was talking to him about how our generation has Idle No More, which was already losing some of its steam. I said ... "I don't know what our cause is yet. We're finding it, but I don't know if we're doing enough." He said that if Indian Country was a broken-down van, then AIM was the jack that lifted it up off the road. But you can't drive the van with a jack. "You guys are driving and that's scary because you shape where we're going," he said. "But we did what we did so you would be able to have the freedom of expression that we didn't have." He also said your most authentic voice as a human being is your artistic voice. Everything else we say has agenda, is postured.

click to enlarge Lily Gladstone stars as a Montana rancher in the upcoming Certain Women.

What's been challenging about this post-movie buzz?

LG: It gets a little bit trippy sometimes. It's a little overwhelming. Even though I'm easy to talk to—personable and everything—there's a moon side to that. I really prefer to be alone and keep very few people around me. But through this kind of growth and transition you have to be outward and you have to be careful about the words you speak. I keep going back to these mentors, like Trudell, who help me stay balanced and centered throughout all this.

What's the importance of this role to you as a Native American actor?

LG: One critic said it well, which is, while it's important to carve out roles for minorities and people of color in media and cinema, it's just as important to focus on roles that do so tacitly. My character's a native in this story—that's not a thing [by itself]. Yes, it informs my choices, my dialect and some of the dissonance between her and Kristen's character. There is a cultural divide. But it's subtle.

What do you think director Kelly Reichardt brought to this film?

LG: When she examines the West she has such a sharp eye for animals and land and minimalism that you feel like you're sitting in it. And she trusts and works with amazing actors who stay present and are woke people. Kelly's really, really good at finding cultural consciousness whether she means to or not ... If I were to watch this film and I weren't in it, it would still be, to me, kind of a fixture in the New West.

You will be working with Oregon Shakespeare Festival next year in a lead role. What did you do for your audition?

LG: I picked out and pieced together small snippets from Caliban [from The Tempest] because his speech to Prospero is about colonization. It's the Indian—the oppressed—yelling back. The piece we'll be doing is called Off the Rails. It's Measure for Measure, but set during an 1890s-era boarding school. It lends itself really well to the dichotomy of somebody who's coming from one culture and having to basically learn to walk in another one—and trying to figure out which one is right.

How does your experience at Standing Rock intersect with your art?

LG: There were all these synchronicities and serendipitous events. But one was, when I was at Standing Rock I got the message I was going to be featured in Out magazine ... And one of the [camp] protectors said they would be shocked if [Out] ever featured indigenous two-spirit people because they haven't yet—which surprises me. But I thought it was incredibly important that the second I set foot there I heard from Out and then I heard from those who felt underrepresented. The only time I find any ease or desire to push my name out there at all is if it's bringing attention to something more important.

What kind of roles are you looking to in the future?

LG: I can't drag myself out of bed sometimes or away from [a project] I find more interesting [just] to go to rehearsal for something I find frivolous. I know it frustrates my management team sometimes. I'm not ungrateful. But any work I take it feels like it needs to lead to something greater than the sum of its parts.

Certain Women screens Fri. Oct. 7 at 8 PM at the Roxy Theater as part of the Montana Film Festival, which runs Thu., Oct. 6–Sun., Oct. 9. Visit theroxytheater.org for a full schedule.