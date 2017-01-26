With one foot in Montana and the other in Hollywood, Lily Gladstone rises to the occasion 

Lily Gladstone is eating a buffalo chicken salad in her car, which is parked just off the Warner Brothers studio lot north of downtown Los Angeles. "I wish I could share this with you right now," she says. "It's so good. There's so much incredible food in this city." She's been living out of her car, sleeping on friends' couches and in spare bedrooms and schlepping a rucksack full of designer clothes around town. In 20 minutes, she'll hang up and reapply her makeup in the visor mirror.

"I have to drive onto the lot pretty soon," she says, then catches herself. "Have to? Get to. I'm meeting the casting directors for the film side of Warner Brothers, and then I'm meeting with casting directors from the television side." She laughs. "That's, like, all of Warner Brothers."

The day before, she'd met with executives at Lionsgate and ended the evening at a Sundance pre-party. After her Warner Brothers meetings, she'll prepare for more auditions and casting calls. Then she'll get some sleep. On the agenda for the next day: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts tea party at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and the Independent Spirit Awards luncheon, where she'll be honored for her best supporting actress nomination. If she gets it—she'll know Feb. 25the award will join her Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and Boston Society of Film Critics Award, both for best supporting actress.

click to enlarge cover photo by Rick Rose

The buzz surrounding Gladstone is for her role in Certain Women, an independent film directed by Kelly Reichardt that features Hollywood stars Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and Jared Harris. It's a quiet movie based on the short story collection Both Ways is the Only Way I Want It by Helena native Maile Meloy, and it tells three intersecting stories about women navigating relationships imbued, mostly subtly, with sexism, animosity and loneliness. Gladstone is the quietest of all the characters: a lonely Montana ranch hand named Jamie whose life is happily if temporarily interrupted by a law student (Stewart) who arrives in the small town of Belfry to teach a night class. In the book, the ranch hand is a Native American man named Chet who has a steel rod in his leg and a hip that won't fit in its socket—the result of childhood polio. Reichardt changed the character's gender to focus the film more pointedly on a female experience, and to bring in a queer perspective. Gladstone didn't want to lose touch with Chet entirely, though. In the story, Meloy writes that Chet "got afraid of himself that winter; he sensed something dangerous that would break free if he kept so much alone." Gladstone used that line as a springboard to explore the unsettling notion of being uncomfortable in one's own body.

"I started thinking, 'What if she is questioning if she's in the right body?'" Gladstone says. "I thought maybe that will be the thing—her gender identity—that the rancher doesn't like to think about too much."

Jamie is Gladstone's breakout role and, despite the caliber of her costars, it's her performance that has been singled out by critics. In January 2016, just after Certain Women screened at Sundance, Rolling Stone listed Gladstone as one of the festival's 12 breakout stars, saying she stole the show. Variety called her "revelatory." In October, when the movie was released nationwide, Peter Travers wrote that her performance displays "such piercing honesty and yearning, you almost can't look at her." For months there has even been speculation on film blogs that her turn in Certain Women might earn Gladstone a supporting actress Oscar nomination. The nominations, announced Jan. 24, passed her over, but even the idea of it has added to Gladstone's buzz.

And now she's in L.A. to participate in pilot season, when producers cast actors—often newcomers like Gladstone—in television pilots that will air in the fall. Technically, this is Gladstone's second stab at pilot season, but last year she spent just a few days in L.A., choosing instead to prioritize theater and short film productions in Seattle and Montana. This year, she is fully immersing herself in the hubbub of showroom visits, meet and greets, auditions, call-backs and press requests, guided by a management team that includes an agent and a public relations company.

"We're getting my image out there," Gladstone says. "It's fun when you can jump into it and enjoy it and see it as a way to open up opportunities and create new exciting projects. It feels like leveling up."

It's also important that she strike while the iron is hot, while Certain Women is still basking in the glow of festival awards and Gladstone's performance is still fresh in the minds of casting directors.

"It's taken a really long time for me to leave Montana, and I'm still never really leaving," she says. "But right now is an interesting period, because I'm really starting to make that transition more into this world."

In September, a few days after the Certain Women trailer was released and a month before the film opened nationwide, I'd met with Gladstone at Black Coffee Roasting Company in Missoula to talk about the film. She wore jeans and a chocolate-colored leather jacket, looking Hollywood-casual among the fleece zip-ups and flannel. Her phone chirped incessant social media notifications. We sat outside to avoid the din, though the wind was sharp enough to almost drive us back in.

Gladstone is not one to complain about the weather. She grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation between Browning and East Glacier, where wind and temperatures can be unforgiving. She had just returned from Standing Rock, where North Dakota Pipeline protesters were exposed to the elements and police aggression. She did want to talk about Certain Women, she told me, but first she wanted to talk about Standing Rock.

"You should go there," she said. "It'll change you."

click to enlarge photo by Chris La Tray

For half an hour she talked about how powerful it was to have so many people of different tribes all in one place, and how strange that the strangers seemed so familiar. At the camp, she'd made friends with a young man named Courage ("He could have been 13 or 30, I don't know," she says) who had been at Standing Rock for eight days and had only just discovered the Two Spirit camp, where Native Americans who identify as gender-variant and their allies had gathered and planted a rainbow flag.

"He was a sweet spirit, a Lakota from Nebraska," she told me. "He felt at home. I thought about some of my friends growing up who are gay, but who I just knew to be marginalized, who had a hard time making friends like I did when we were kids. It's always been a community I've been drawn to as an ally. "

Almost immediately after setting foot at the Two Spirit camp, she got a call from her other world. It was an editor from Out magazine saying they wanted to write a story about her role in Certain Women and her decision to explore gender ambiguity. They wanted her to send a photo, and there she was standing in front of a rainbow flag. She'd come to Standing Rock with Missoula artist and filmmaker Michael Workman, so he photographed her in front of the Two Spirit camp, windblown and without makeup, and texted the image to the magazine.

After the call, some of the Two Spirit water protectors told her they had always felt underrepresented by the media. Which was no surprise, Gladstone said, finishing her coffee. Native American roles are hard to come by, especially if they stray from stereotype.