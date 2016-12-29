Missoula Winery introduces a new William Weaver Wines line 

What it is: A collection of six wines created at the Missoula Winery: merlot, malbec, red, cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio and chardonnay. The merlot and red each received silver medals at Atlanta's 2016 VinoChallenge and the other four wines took bronze.

What you're tasting: Expect notes of plum, blackberry, cherry and some espresso in the red wines, and honeysuckle and cantaloupe in the whites. Got a sweet tooth? The merlot apparently has a "lingering finish of creme brulee."

What you're seeing: Local artist Randy Zielinski has an eye for rich color, and he uses deep oranges, reds and blues for the red wine labels. The white labels feature a stark tree against an aqua sky and a dancer caught up in a whirl of sunshine. The images have a Van Gogh-like dreaminess with a gothic twist.

Who's behind it: A trip to Italy inspired William Weaver to get into wines. Now the director of operations at Missoula Winery, he collaborated with winery owner Frederique "Frenchie" Leiritz on the collection. Leiritz, originally from Champagne, France, is working with Weaver on other wines, including a riesling called Tattoo Girl.

Where to find it: William Weaver Wines are available at Fresh Market, Pattee Creek Market, Rosauers, Magic (in Southgate Mall) and the Missoula Winery.

