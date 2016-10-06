What's Good Here 

The new Tia's Big Sky restaurant features an eclectic menu. Expect big fat tamales filled with things like chili-spiced pumpkin or shredded pork. Expect organic rotisserie chicken. Expect chewy chocolate-chip cookies. Expect thick handmade tortillas, tinted a dusky orange with paprika.

It's a menu that reflects the travels of its co-owner, Kim West, and it builds on the reputation of the Tia's Tamales truck she started four years ago.

"People see us gringas in the kitchen and they're like, 'I'm from New Mexico, give me a tamale,'" West says. "And I start rapping to them in Spanish and they're like, okay, maybe it's okay."

West, an exuberant woman with a shock of blonde hair, came to Montana in the most roundabout of ways. She grew up in Los Angeles, spent time in New Zealand and lived on a sailboat in San Francisco before setting out to sail around the world in the early 1990s. She didn't make it all the way—it turns out in a sailor's life you're either "super excited or super bored" and she stopped in Costa Rica where she lived for about 20 years. She opened two restaurants in towns situated in the Central American country's tropical mountains. She recalls making Costa Rican staples like gallo pinto (beans with rice) or grilling papayas with potatoes. Her daughter, now 16, was born in Costa Rica. But West wasn't done traveling yet—around 2002, she decided to pack up and moved to Montana. "I met a man," she explains, and laughs. "But we won't go into that."

The relationship didn't work out, but she stayed in Missoula. Using her culinary background, she launched the Tia's Tamales truck and championed the Tuesday night summer food-truck pod on Scott and Toole.

A few years ago, West saw an opportunity to try to create a similar neighborhood attraction—and set up a place for food trucks to park in the winter—in the former Big Sky Drive-In space on West Broadway.

"When we did the Scott and Toole Street gig, we had everybody in the neighborhood walking down on Tuesday nights," West says. "And we don't have that much on the Westside in the way of that. We have lots of breweries now, which is great, but no places to get food and hang out."

Her friend Kari Brittain, a landscape designer and farmer, joined in as a business partner. Renovating the 50-year-old drive-in took longer than they expected, and the location itself presented some challenges. Brittain points out how the front patio is paved with several decades' worth of asphalt layers, so to her dismay, she can't plant anything in the front of the building. Next spring, she hopes to set up hanging planters and garden plots in the back.

"Rhubarb and gooseberries and grapes and peppers and mints," Brittain says, counting off a list. "Things that we use in the kitchen."

In perhaps the oddest twist, they're also renting out space in Tia's parking lot for other food trucks, like Sonny's Original Cheesesteaks.

West acknowledges that it might seem weird to invite competition, but she thinks it will help draw more customers out to the up-and-coming section of West Broadway. It helps that Imagine Nation Brewery is nearby, and Western Cider is slated to open on California Street next year.

"You do way better when you have a lot of food around you and you have a variety," West says. "I just think the more you have, the more you attract people."

Tia's Big Sky quietly opened in mid-September, and West and Brittain are still figuring out their plans for a grand opening; ideally one with a big dance party and local art.

Ultimately, West hopes Tia's and surrounding food trucks will foster the kind of laid-back, social atmosphere she loved in Costa Rica, where she fondly remembers being able to drop by friends' houses and end up staying all day.

"You crave a spot in the neighborhood like that," West says. "The biggest thing here is the brewery. But it's not just about the beer, it's the social hang-out spot where you can go anytime. You just go, even by yourself, and hang out and meet people and talk. Yeah. So if we can create that..."