What's Good Here 

Four hundred and sixty tacos in three hours.

Two and a half tacos per minute.

That's how many tacos Andres Buitron and Marquéz Ruiz slung to a ceaseless stream of customers at the Sept. 10 grand opening of their food cart, De La Calle, until the 100 pounds of meat they prepared sold out.

While parked outside of the Northside Kettlehouse the next Saturday, Buitron and Ruiz are prepping twice as much meat just in case. The two friends say they'll never get tired of tacos.

"I don't know if it's possible to hate tacos," Ruiz says. He's the more outgoing one, usually high-fiving friends who arrive to see him at the taco cart.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner," Buitron adds. He's a big man with tattoos and a fierce-looking septum piercing, but he speaks softly and laughs easily.

Half an hour before the truck is set to open, two families are already lined up and waiting on the sidewalk. A vat of carnitas—slow-cooked pork—simmers and bubbles in the open air.

Buitron and Ruiz, both first-generation Mexican-Americans, met in a local homebrewing club a few years ago, and saw a dire lack in Missoula of the kind of tacos they grew up with. While preparing to launch their business over the past year, they came up with a menu featuring their four favorite kinds of tacos: carnitas, carne asada, chorizo and lengua, aka beef tongue. (Sorry, vegetarians—Buitron says they might expand the menu in time.)

"We thought about doing chicken for a while, but when we go somewhere, that's not what we order," Buitron says. "We order lengua, carnitas, carne asada or chorizo. Lengua is—if we find a place in Montana that has lengua, it's one thing we order no matter what. Because it's beef tongue, people are afraid of it. And me and him grew up eating it like it's chicken."

So far, they've sourced all their meat from the Bitterroot's Oxbow Cattle Company or Superior Meats on Mullan Road, and they slice, grind and pound everything themselves.

Every De La Calle taco—whether it's creamy cubes of beef tongue, addictivly sweet pork carnitas, spicy chorizo or satisfyingly chewy carne asada—gets sprinkled with onions, cilantro, a little bit of homemade salsa and a slice of lime. Any other topping counts as excessive frou-frou. Don't even mention cheese around these guys.

"Never cheese," Ruiz says. "We are almost religious about that."

click to enlarge photo by Kate Whittle

Each taco is lovingly arrayed on a pliable 8-inch corn tortilla from Billings-based Trevino's, the only brand of tortillas that satisfied Ruiz and Buitron's high standards.

"We'd have better margins if we used the cheapest tortillas, but you got to do it right," Ruiz says.

Both men bring generations of family cooking to the cart. Ruiz is in charge of the carne asada, a marinated skirt steak that's seared on a hot grill.

When asked what's in the marinade, both men reply in unison"It's a secret." Ruiz claims that he won't even tell Buitron what's in the marinade until they've run the cart together for at least a year.

For Buitron's part, he commands the Michoacán-style carnitas. Buitron hails from Chicago, where he has an uncle famous for them. His family recipe calls for simmering pork in a broth of lard, Coca Cola, oranges and salt for almost three hours until each hunk of pork is sweet and meltingly tender. Buitron wants to live up to his family's expectations.

"Oh yeah. Otherwise I'll get a bad reputation for making tacos," he says.

As the clock ticks down to the opening time, Ruiz's wife, Nicole, reminds him. "Five minutes, babe," she says. While they do the cooking, she runs the cash-only till, charging $5 for two tacos.

Ruiz gets ready for the onslaught of customers by laying long strips of marinated skirt steak on the grill. In the smoke and sizzle, he and Buitron explain that for now they're planning to stick with sporadic weekend openings around town, since they both also hold down full-time jobs. Their next taco day is Sept. 24 at Imagine Nation Brewing's anniversary party.

So far, the enthusiastic response has shown Ruiz and Buitron that the classic street-style tacos they love have a huge appeal, even this far north of the border.

"It kinda took me back to home, too," Ruiz says. "Food that you grew up with. Obviously there's a desire, a need for it in this town."