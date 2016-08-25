What's Good Here 

In the minutes before lunch hour, the Masala restaurant kitchen is humid and noisy. A cook nearly drops a hotel pan of brown rice while trying to scootch it into a warmer. A vat of green paneer curry hits a hot kettle with a sizzle. In the middle of all the action, pastry chef Jenny Fawcett patiently examines a gleaming, perfectly smooth, white two-layer cake. She grabs a pastry bag filled with red frosting and leans in to place a single perfect dot in the center of the cake.

"God, this is stressful," she says. "Hold on, I'll be back in a second."

She returns a minute later with a coffee mug of white wine. Just a splash to calm her nerves and steady her hand.

"Hey, I've been up since 5:30," she explains, and laughs.

Fawcett says the mandala patterns, inspired by traditional Buddhist sand paintings, were the first thing to come to mind when Masala owner Theo Smith approached her about joining the restaurant as a pastry chef. When Masala opened in late February, she had full power over the dessert case. The mandala cakes, which incorporate coconut milk and spices into a European-style white layer cake recipe, quickly caught on and became a customer favorite. She proudly adds that local Buddhist groups are among the regulars, having ordered them for celebrations.

"Before I even knew what they were going to be, I was practicing piping buttercream mandalas on all of my plates at home," Fawcett says. "Like, all over every horizontal surface, there was a plate with a mandala on it."

Like most of Fawcett's creations for Masala, the cakes use traditional western pastry techniques while nodding to Indian flavors. Cuisines vary widely across the subcontinent, but as a general rule, most Indian sweets are quickly cooked, rather than baked in an oven.

"There's not really a lot of any baked treats," Fawcett says. "It's all stirred over a stove and you're working sugars and milk together until you get some sort of fudge."

click to enlarge photo by Cathrine L. Walters

That's how she makes the dense, rich coconut birfis, one of the best-selling desserts at Masala and also the most classic Indian treat. Other items on the menu, like the chocolate chili torte and intensely nutty pistachio cake, are less about tradition and more about adhering to her belief that, strictly authentic or not, dessert should chiefly be about pleasure.

"Maximum butter, maximum eggs, maximum calories," she says. "You're gonna eat a piece of cake."

Baking professionally and at home brings Fawcett joy, though she acknowledges this wasn’t quite how she expected her life to go. In 2009, she left the University of British Columbia, where she’d been in the women’s studies graduate program. After months of unemployment, in 2010 she took a gig baking for the legendary Polebridge Mercantile, near Glacier National Park, where she learned how to juggle a dozen tasks at once. Some of those tasks were the “only in Montana” kind.

"I remember walking out to the dumpster at 4 a.m. with a can of bear spray in each hand," she says.

Later on, she managed the front of the house and baked at Burns Street Bistro, where she encountered different kinds of large, hairy creatures at 4 a.m., namely prominently bearded baker Jason McMackin.

"Jason does 'man' baking," she says, recalling how McMackin doesn't use recipes and works from memory. She still thinks of the Bistro fondly; in fact, when she got married last October, she decided not to order a cake and instead served dozens of Burns Street's "stoner cookies," loaded with pretzels and chips.

She's delighted that she has full creative reign in her work at Masala, although it comes with a learning curve. She made a Fourth of July cake and was crushed when all the icing slid off while she drove it to the party. (She went back to the kitchen and re-did the frosting, and no one was the wiser.) She's also catering an upcoming wedding in Whitefish and hasn't yet figured out how she'll keep the cake stable during a three-hour drive. "Maybe someone can sit in the back and hold it the whole way," she says, only half joking.

All of that is out of mind in the humid kitchen as she focuses her attention completely on the mandala cake at hand, a special order for a teenager's birthday. She carefully draws elegant flower petals around the cake, totally freehand, without looking at any pictures for reference. It'll take her about 45 minutes to finish the icing. By the time it's done, it will be an intricate masterpiece of yellow, red, orange and blue paisley artwork. And just like the Buddhist sand painting it's inspired by, the mandala cake will soon disappear. Beauty, just like a piece of cake, is impermanent.