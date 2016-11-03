If you load your music player with roots rock and traditional country, you should know that Wayne Hancock is back with a full magazine of high-caliber twang. Slingin' Rhythm finds Hancock barreling down the familiar highway of Western swing and raw-boned country. His dusty bray is built for this music, a nasal yelp unfettered by such frivolous touches as vibrato or emotion. The songs are juke joint-ready, fired with slinky dobro, woozy pedal steel and Hancock's piston-like acoustic guitar. When he played the Elks Club in Missoula about 10 years ago, I asked him if he'd share the secret of his band's potent rhythm, to which he said, "It's all on the downstroke, man!" He doesn't strum the guitar on the upstroke, just punching that chord on the beat through every song. Makes perfect sense when you realize that an acoustic guitar is just a drum with strings.

"Divorce Me C.O.D." and "Killed Them Both" are vintage Wayne the Trainsparse tales of infidelity and sin, sung to brilliantly simple lead lines that don't get in the way of the story. As clean and straightforward as a shot of Everclear, Hancock's hopped-up hillbilly music carries the torch for lovers of authentic country in the Texas tradition.