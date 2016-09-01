Water right 

Every morning began with a prayer, and every night ended with one. In between, Dustin Monroe found himself surrounded last week by ornately decorated teepees, fireside stories, flags from dozens of tribal nations and the sounds of numerous Native American languages being spoken out loud. Many of his fellow protest camp denizens along the Missouri River in North Dakota hailed from tribes Monroe had only ever read about.

"It's the closest thing that I'll ever be able to share with how my ancestors lived," says Monroe, a Missoula resident and founder of the nonprofit Native Generational Change. "There's no drugs, no alcohol, no violence, nothing like that ... We have different societies in there, we have elders, we have different pipe ceremonies, we pray. There's always something going on. There's always new people coming in from all over the country."

Monroe is one of thousands who have flocked to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in recent weeks to protest the 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL. If completed, the $3.7 billion project would transport up to 570,000 barrels of Bakken crude oil a day to refineries in Illinois—along a route that passes underneath the Missouri River and through land considered culturally significant among the Standing Rock Sioux. Frustration over a perceived lack of tribal consultation and fear of a potential pipeline spill prompted Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II to call on other tribal nations to aid in the peaceful demonstration in mid-August. The call has not gone unheeded in Montana.

"It hits home," Monroe says. "If you look at all the pipelines that run through Montana, and if the people of Montana really knew how many pipelines we have here, they'd probably be doing a lot more ... Up in Browning, we had a line break up there [in 2011] and it didn't get checked for two weeks."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Dustin Monroe

Tribal members march across the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bismarck last month. Missoula resident Dustin Monroe and other Montanans have been among those nationwide to help protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Crow Tribal Chairman Darrin Old Coyote and a delegation of Crow members arrived just in time to join a march on the DAPL construction site late last month. Tribal governments on the Flathead, Northern Cheyenne and Fort Peck reservations have passed resolutions supporting the cause, and officials on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation were in the midst of planning their own visit to Standing Rock this week. Fort Belknap Vice President George Horse Capture Jr. says the trip will most likely take place over a weekend and ferry supplies like water and blankets to the Red Warrior and Sacred Stone protest camps. In fact, the tribes on Fort Belknap have already killed and butchered a bison in anticipation of the journey, Horse Capture adds, and a "large handful" of individuals from the reservation are already in North Dakota.

"When a chief, when a chairman, a president of a different reservation or nation calls us, we have that spiritual, moral obligation to go see what they need from us," Horse Capture says.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Councilor Shelly Fyant returned last Sunday from a two-day stay at the protest's overflow camp. She recalls being 14 and wanting to run away to join the 71-day siege at Wounded Knee in South Dakota, and working five years later in Topeka when hundreds of native activists walked from California to Washington, D.C., but being unable to join either movement. In a way, the recent trip to Standing Rock—which Fyant conducted personally and not as a council member—was a way to finally participate in a historic event.

"Honestly, I couldn't sleep for a week," Fyant says. "That's all I could think about, and I kept reading about what was happening on social media."

As with Monroe, Fyant found the protest camps to be peaceful and full of constant prayer. Law enforcement reportedly heard rumors of activists carrying pipe bombs, but Fyant says that was undoubtedly a misunderstanding stemming from the many protesters carrying ceremonial pipes. Fyant adds she and a friend brought water from the Jocko River and from Flathead Lake, which they poured into the Cannon Ball River near the DAPL site.

"This is the time we need to stand up to protect the lifeblood of our Mother Earth," Fyant says. "Like I've been telling a lot of people, it's not a protest. We're protecting the water."

Activity isn't confined to Standing Rock or the DAPL construction area, where work has been halted. Hundreds of people, including Monroe, marched along the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bismarck on Aug. 23, one day before actresses Shailene Woodley and Susan Sarandon headlined a solidarity rally in Washington, D.C. As the Standing Rock Sioux await a federal judge's decision on a lawsuit over the pipeline review process, messages of support continue to roll in from sources as diverse as Leonardo DiCaprio and the Buffalo Field Campaign.

"This isn't a native issue, this is an everyone issue—everyone's right to water," Monroe says. "You know, water doesn't care what color you are. It's just like the right to breath."