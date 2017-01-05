How visa denials left some of VIBE's international dancers stuck at home 

Many people can't point to Missoula on a map, but international dancers looking to break into the international scene know how to find Charlene Campbell Carey. As Carey, director of the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, prepares to stage the second annual Vienna International Ballet Experience this month, she's received a deluge of outreach from aspiring dancers and directors the world over. Many contact her through Facebook, pouring out stories of tribulation and dedication that embody what the VIBE competition and diplomacy conference is all about.

Getting people to Missoula—well, sometimes that's another story.

This year, dancers from Mexico, Romania, Cuba and Panama all ran into roadblocks in their attempts to acquire U.S. visas, Carey says, and many are unable to attend the event as a result. Carey is particularly disappointed about the case of the young Panamanian dancers, who were raised in a state orphanage. Carey had sought them out, even securing a scholarship for their travel, before their visas were denied.

Visa trouble is an ongoing problem for performing artists traveling to the United States, even established ones. Since VIBE bills itself as a point of entry for outstanding young dancers interested in pursuing international careers, many participants are traveling for the first time. In some cases, Carey says, visa issues underscore the "degree of devotion" the dancers apply in pursuing every opportunity to transform their lives with their skills.

"If they get here, maybe they'll get a scholarship or find a way out of their country long term," Carey says.

This year, however, some dancers have paused at the prospect of visiting. "Dozens of parents around the world have questioned whether it's safe to come to Montana," Carey says. "It's the perception that the U.S.A has problems getting along [with other countries]. Nobody asked that question last year."

In response to the concern, VIBE organizers have drawn up heart-shaped logos with the message "Big Sky, No Walls" to be placed at the Missoula International Airport and event venues. Carey calls it a welcome sign that dovetails with the competition's goal of building cultural and diplomatic bridges through art.

Dance and geopolitics had become entangled for a young Syrian man that Carey had hoped to bring to Missoula next week. Ahmad Joudeh is from Damascus, where his passion for dance was overshadowed by the country's civil war. Carey had spoken to Ahmad Joudeh online before realizing that, given his "complicated" situation, it would not be feasible to bring him to Missoula for the event (Joudeh was also noticed by the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam, where he now studies.)

Nonetheless, Carey says, she still hopes to host a conversation with Joudeh at VIBE next week via video, where "there are no visa issues."