On record: Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic by The Gotobeds (at the Palace Nov. 18) 

Pittsburgh's The Gotobeds are an indie rock band with a pretty good sense of album nomenclature and irony. And when I say "indie" rock band, I don't mean it in the pejorative kind of way. I mean it in a "somewhat successful independent rock band on an independent label (Sub Pop) that sounds kind of like Wire, Pavement and Parquet Courts" kind of way. You know? In other words, it's a band that plays rock tunes slightly faster than mid-tempo, but not blazingly fast, and with a strong melodic foundation.

click to enlarge

They're pretty good musicians, too, if a little predictable in their writing. I really like the two guitar leads on "Brass Not Rash." That song has a jaunty weirdness that I really dig. For me, stuff like this can be judged one of two ways: 1) you listen to a record on Bandcamp and think, "Yep, that's pretty all right for what it is. Seems fun." Or 2) you see the band first, have a raging good time, drink a few beers, dance around with good folks, have a ton of fun, buy a shirt, have a conversation with somebody from the group who's cool, go to an afterparty, and wake up too early, kind of bleary-eyed, for work. And then you have all these memorable associations flooding back every time you decide to queue up the album on your phone during your daily bus commute.

Something about Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic tells me you're a nut if you're not taking in the Gotobeds live before you listen to this. God knows what I would have thought of The Fireballs of Freedom had I heard a tape first.

The Gotobeds plays the Palace Fri., Nov. 18, at 9 PM, along with The Sasha Bell Band and Arrowleaf.