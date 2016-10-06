Unhook your eyes 

The central image in Megan McNamer's Children and Lunatics may be a moving train, flowing through Missoula like a river. The trick is not to look at the train, but to look straight ahead, focusing on the empty places between the cars so that you can see through to the other side: a street corner, a yellow fire hydrant, a beauty parlor's OPEN sign flickering like "a start-stop movie" as the cars clank by.

These instructions on how to look at a train might be the same instructions for reading the book itself. McNamer has linked dozens of short, concrete moments here, creating a progression that gains imperceptible momentum with each turn of the page. But what is happening between the segments, in the white space, is what allows us to see across to the other side—an entirely different view of the same people and the same places, flickering before us.

This is the debut novel for the award-winning Missoula writer, though her work has appeared in publications such as Salon, Sports Illustrated and The Sun. Children and Lunatics, which won last year's Black Lawrence Press Big Moose Prize, follows two unnamed female characters as they navigate life in the early 21st century: cellphones, prescription drugs, school shootings, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The first character is an aging woman, seemingly without family, who seeks comfort in small things like buying a coin purse at a secondhand store, walking incessantly around town—and imagining the lives of the people whose houses she passes. The second is a portrait of a stereotypical suburban mother, juggling neighborhood friendships, a somewhat clueless husband and a teenage son on the edge of rebellion. As the story shifts between the viewpoints of the two women, and as their paths converge, something sinister and desperate arises out of what first seems mundane and harmless.

click to enlarge

The book is a quiet page-turner, a quiet mystery and a quiet thriller, if there can be such a thing. McNamer's greatest strength is capturing the importance of small moments and small things—and of capturing sensations: a certain feeling, an odd smell, a beautiful moment in the weather. Although the plot seems at first to lack action, every activity is written so largely that its significance comes across clearly, as when one character rings the doorbell of a stranger's empty house before silently letting herself in. "She could feel her heart beating," McNamer writes. "It made her entire body move, slightly, like a tree stirred by the breeze." In this world, a heartbeat is physically moving, and the reader feels it just as deeply as the characters do.

The novel's biggest weakness is closely tied to its strengths. There are moments when the reader, much like the characters, can become lost in and confused by time. As the two women dip into their swirling memories, for a sentence or a paragraph or a chapter, the reader returns with them, sometimes losing their way in the process. It creates an unmoored feeling that is vital to the moods and themes of the book, though it can also generate uncertainty about basic facts and plot points. The ambiguous ending to the book leaves the reader something close to frightened and disturbed—both by what is understood and what is left frustratingly unclear.

Of course, it's possible that readers confused by the swirl of connected images and strange encounters are just looking at the train rushing by instead of the spaces between the cars. The novel is, at its center, about looking past the everyday actions that make up your life and glimpsing the dark things that lurk directly behind.

One of the women—the woman whose heart beats so perceptibly as she breaks into a house—is desperate to let us know: "If you kept your eyes open and fixed, things would come to you. Look! Unhook your eyes. Unhook your eyes from the pull of the train. Let the train flow slowly by, then faster and faster, each car just a blur in a steady procession that would evaporate if you kept your eyes on the other side, the emerging image, the street lamp, the beauty parlor, the forgotten light of the OPEN sign, faster and faster, there, the OPEN sign, left on."

The answers arising from this process are startling: What happens in your home when you are not there? Who is your neighbor, really? Who sits at your spot at the lunch counter before you arrive and after you leave? What is your dog barking at when he seems to be barking at nothing? Who is the lunatic?

Megan McNamer reads from Children and Lunatics at Fact & Fiction Fri., Oct. 7, at 5:30 PM.