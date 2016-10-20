Undermining democracy 

It is a peculiarity of Montana politics that virtually no polls emerge until they are too late to do anyone any good. The recently released Lee Newspapers poll follows this tradition, finding incumbent U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke with a 13-point lead over challenger Denise Juneau.

Barring some massive gaffe or personal revelation, that's an unsurmountable advantage. Only 6 percent of respondents were undecided, so Juneau would have to win over all of them plus a considerable amount of Zinke's current supporters in the next three weeks. That seems unlikely. There is hardly time left for Juneau to turn the race around, but there is still time for Zinke to capitalize on his lead by withdrawing his endorsement of Donald Trump.

Perhaps you've heard of Trump. He's the Republican candidate for president who was caught on tape bragging about using his fame to force himself on women. "Grab them by the pussy," he told Billy Bush. "You can do anything." If any billionaires or presidents' nephews are reading this, do not take Trump's advice. What he is describing is in fact sexual assault. But in the two weeks since the tape emerged, Republicans have tried to rebrand it as "locker room talk."

That's how Rep. Zinke's wife, Lolita Zinke, described it in an editorial submitted to Montana newspapers. She says that because of her continued support for Trump, she has been called uneducated and a disgrace to women. "The intolerance of the modern Democratic Party is a far cry from the Democratic Party I used to support as an independent voter," she writes.

Let us take a moment to appreciate her position. The wife of a Republican congressman would have a hard time repudiating the Republican nominee, no matter how odious he became. Motivated reasoning is a powerful thing. You can see just how powerful in her claim that the Democratic Party is intolerant.

Perhaps the party of intolerance is not the one that rejects criticism of its own nominee. Maybe it's the one that nominated a man who proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States, published false statistics about black-on-white crime, promises to deport millions of nonwhite immigrants and—after taking a break for that sex crime thing—now calls on his supporters to "monitor" polling places in black neighborhoods.

click to enlarge photo by Alex Sakariassen

In that moment, he reached a new low. Trump spent last weekend undermining confidence in democracy itself. He warned a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., that the election could be "stolen" from them. On Sunday, he tweeted that "the election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary—but also at many polling places—SAD." Appearing on CNN the same day, his surrogate Rudolph Giuliani said only a moron would think elections in Chicago and Philadelphia were legitimate, since Democrats control "the inner city."

Trump made these claims with no evidence. Neither the mainstream media nor any of the partisan outlets controlled by either campaign has reported instances of fraud related to this election. Declaring voter fraud three weeks before Election Day would be absurd, were it not so irresponsible.

Trump's comments undermine the very foundation of American government. They are different from smears against his opponent, bigoted rhetoric or boasts about forcing himself on women. So many things Trump has said in the last year have been crass or dishonest, but they were politics—attempts to win votes within our electoral system. His new lies, utterly unsubstantiated, are designed to convince his supporters to reject that system. They attack democracy itself.

I call on Rep. Zinke to repudiate them and withdraw his endorsement of Trump. His wife says this election is about bigger issues than "locker room talk." Very well—what issue could be bigger than the election itself? When one candidate starts saying the results don't matter, that he deserves to win regardless of what voters say, he transgresses the bounds of American politics and ventures into sedition.

As a Navy SEAL and a member of Congress, Zinke has taken more than one oath to defend the Constitution. Today he has an opportunity to do just that, without risking his life or even his seat in the House. He's going to win in November. If he wants that victory to mean something, he must reject the man at the top of his ticket who says the vote is rigged.

The Zinkes don't have to endorse Hillary Clinton. They don't even have to vote for her. But they must endorse American democracy and the system of free and fair elections that has sustained it for more than 200 years. There are some things more important than political parties, and the vote itself is one of them. Commander Zinke should step forward and defend it.

Dan Brooks writes about politics, culture and the opportunity to do right at combatblog.net