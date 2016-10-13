It was about eight years ago, Robin Saha recalls, when he handed the microphone at the National Summit of Mining Communities to a trio of representatives from the town of Opportunity. He'd been investigating the effects of a nearby Superfund site since spring 2005, turning his students from the University of Montana's environmental studies program loose to collect dust and water samples for testing. But rather than crow about his own findings at the summit in Butte, Saha defaulted to the core principle that's driven his work in environmental justice.

"Part of what I try to do in my work is not be the savior, but to more be a facilitator of the community building its own capacity to deal with the issues," Saha says.

Since his days as a graduate student at the University of Michigan, Saha has rooted his scientific career at the intersection of social work and environmentalism. His research into the disproportionate concentration of hazardous waste facilities in minority and impoverished communities was cited in mainstream media reports on the water crisis in Flint earlier this year. Saha's efforts to engage community partners and involved students in fieldwork in places like Opportunity netted him this year's Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award from Campus Compact, a national nonprofit network of more than 1,000 universities and colleges. This is the first time a Montana faculty member has received the award.

Saha doesn't talk much about the honor other than to say it was "validating." He spends far more time in conversation discussing the communities he's worked with throughout Montana. In addition to studying contaminant levels in Opportunity, Saha spent five years looking into health issues related to black mold in homes on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The project involved various tribal and federal agencies, Saha says, and centered largely on building awareness among residents, housing officials and local doctors at the Blackfeet Community Hospital.

"They have children with asthma coming in, and adults too, with respiratory issues aggravated by exposure to black mold," Saha continues. "It was sort of a public health crisis that was simmering below the surface."

Saha admits he wasn't fully aware of the prevalence of such environmental injustices in Montana when he first came to UM. While originally from Cleveland, Saha worked for a summer in Yellowstone National Park and says he just knew the West was where he'd end up. In the years since, he's found the state to be a fitting place to pursue his own particular brand of environmentalism. And he's left an impression on those he's handed the microphone to—both figuratively and literally.

"Robin was very instrumental in helping us out," says Serge Myers, a member of the Opportunity Citizens Protection Association and one of the speakers in Butte. "Going to the summit and stuff, we got a chance to see people that were in the same boat as we were."