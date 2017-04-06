UM may not feel the brunt of budget cuts 

As noon bells chimed, the chorus of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin'" carried across the University of Montana Oval, where five tents were clustered April 4 for the start of a two-day "occupy" protest against budget cuts to higher education. Flyers for the event urged students to resist a "23 percent tuition increase," which student speaker Curtis Schiwal told a crowd would worsen the desperation felt by young people already "forced to choose between books for class, food, and work and rent."

"We speak out, we are making our voices heard, and we are taking relatively extreme action because this is an extreme crisis, and many people's futures and lives are at stake here, which demands from us a proper response—a response that shows anger, because we have a right to be upset," he said.

The 23 percent tuition hike cited by protesters refers to the most extreme fallout from a since-discarded funding proposal at the Montana Legislature. The latest figures are less dire. The state budget approved separately by the House and Senate would cut $4.7 million in taxpayer support, or 2.43 percent, from Montana universities for each of the next two years, and could theoretically lead to a tuition increase of 18 percent. That proposal nonetheless evoked similar concern from Missoula state Sen. Cynthia Wolken, who a week earlier told the Missoulian it represents "the death spiral that everybody is afraid of."

But the officials responsible for setting tuition—members of the state Board of Regents—have shown no willingness to backfill such a large budget hole with tuition alone. Vice-chair Fran Albrecht, of Missoula, says she's willing to consider a "modest" tuition hike that would maintain the university system's focus on affordability and accessibility. The high figures quoted in the media and feared by activists, she says, "would be well outside" what she considers a modest increase.

Nor is UM expecting that the Legislature's proposed funding cuts will translate into equivalent pain felt by its programs and services. Instead, President Sheila Stearns announced Monday that UM budget planners, on the advice of state higher education officials, are assembling next year's $143.5 million budget under the assumption that the university will receive just as much taxpayer money as it did last year—even if the Legislature follows through on its 2.43 percent cut.

UM faculty representatives have at times this spring referred to that prospect as a deal struck between Stearns and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, but Stearns describes it as a signal that's "a little stronger than a hint" that the regents will move to shield UM from funding cuts when the board allocates state funding next month. Such action could spare UM some $1.3 million in cuts in 2018.

How the board might accomplish that—whether shifting money from other campuses, deferring the cuts, or something else—the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education won't say. Albrecht says the regents intend to look at each campus' particular situation when distributing state funds "to ensure all campuses are stable."