Trouble brewing in Darby 

Mayor J.C. McDowell runs his hands across a polished wood table near Bandit Brewing's front door and outlines his vision for Darby's future. A few feet away, his wife, Hilary, stitches brewery patches onto down vests. Rain ricochets off the windows as the couple's two daughters dash past the woodstove. A few regulars crowd the small bar.

"The taproom as a public house was what really motivated me to run for local government," McDowell says, considering his brewery's first year and the customers who encouraged him to seek public office. "People would come in and discuss the problems of communities, and in Darby there was no other place for families to be able to come and have a dialogue."

McDowell is 11 months into his first term as mayor of this 700-person Bitterroot burg, having defeated incumbent Evelyn Savochka by just 16 votes in November 2015. Unusually high voter turnout last fall64 percent—helped bolster McDowell's belief that many locals saw promise in his plans to improve Darby's financial standing.

But that vision hit a roadblock in October. Longtime town clerk Nancy McKinney abruptly resigned Oct. 7, followed in quick succession by town council members Mark Wohl, Ed Pines and Bret Rider. The shake-up leaves McDowell scurrying to keep government services afloat. Stevensville temporarily loaned Darby its utilities clerk, and McDowell estimates he's been spending up to 20 hours a week at town hall himself.

"The resignation of the three council members was a result of my six-month review of the finances and coming to the conclusion that the community could not [execute] a budget as they have in the past," McDowell explains. "We were not preparing adequately for the future. We were not preparing for infrastructure needs, basic maintenance or repairs to the community."

As McDowell reviewed Darby's finances, he was alarmed to learn that the town typically expended nearly 100 percent of its annual revenue. So he began to advocate cutting expenses and setting aside reserve funds in anticipation of future projects. By way of example, he says, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will likely require Darby to construct a wastewater treatment plant within the next decade (Darby's wastewater is currently treated in lagoons and discharged into the Bitterroot River). Without reserves to pay for such a facility, McDowell fears a radical increase in water and sewer fees is inevitable, prompting a mass exodus of Darby's sizable renter population.

click to enlarge photo by Alex Sakariassen

Bandit Brewing owner and Mayor J.C. McDowell is scrambling to keep Darby’s government afloat following the resignations last month of a longtime city clerk and three City Council members.

"They were faced with having to make the hard decisions," McDowell says. "It's easy to kick the can forward to the next administration, the next council. It's very difficult to stand up and say, 'I recognize there is a problem and we're going to deal with it now for the benefit of the future community of Darby.'"

Council members who resigned last month offer a somewhat different account of the motivation for their departures, starting with a letter left in town hall by McKinney accusing McDowell of "demeaning" behavior. She claimed he subjected town staff to "bullying tactics of repetitive and prolonged mayoral presentations." One council member openly questioned McDowell's assessment of Darby's budget in comments to the Bitterroot Star, and described himself as "browbeaten."

Darby is hardly the first Bitterroot town to experience resignations and public unpleasantries. Stevensville was rocked by similar controversies twice in the past five years. In 2011, then-Mayor Lew Barnett and councilwoman Desera Towle resigned within two weeks of each other, citing "disruptive" behavior on the part of council president Pat Groninger. This May, the Stevensville council named its third mayor in less than a year after Paul Ludington resigned over a spat involving the appointment of a town judge.

But the pitfalls of small town politics don't seem to have dampened McDowell's enthusiasm for the job. He's "sympathetic" to those who left, "applauds" the council members who remain, and believes he's on track to fill the vacant clerk position soon—though he notes that the remaining council is still months behind on ratifying a budget for the current fiscal year. As for blowback from the recent upheaval on his now-2-year-old brewery, McDowell says he hasn't noticed any. He's fully aware that some members of the community might not like him. Until they become a voting majority, he intends to press forward.

"I've always believed that if everybody likes you, you're probably doing something wrong, because you don't have a strong enough opinion. So not being 100 percent liked in the community or having 100 percent approval is normal, acceptable and inevitable."