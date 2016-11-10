Title flight 

On Oct. 30, the Title Boxing Club closed abruptly, shuttering Missoula's only local venue dedicated specifically to boxing fitness after more than three years in business. The franchise's sudden absence leaves a void for people like Jason Begay, a University of Montana professor who'd been a longtime member. The club's instructors—many of whom were competitive fighters themselves—offered fast-paced kickboxing and boxing classes. Strenuous "power hour" classes included rounds of bag punching alternated with cardio and core exercises to keep heart rates up. Members typically left drenched in sweat.

"I liked Title because it was a really unique workout and super intense," Begay says. "I lost 50 pounds in two years there."

The franchise's owners couldn't be reached for comment by press time.

But Missoula's boxing enthusiasts have regrouped and joined Ridge Fitness, where local boxers and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters gather to train and fight. Two dozen punching bags hang in Ridge's basement, where instructors host packed group boxing classes in a room adjacent to Vicki's Quilts Down Under.

Rachel Plumage recently worked at Title, but is now based at Ridge. A muscular 47-year-old with a sturdy handshake and a big smile, she's taught aerobic workouts for two decades, and also has a black belt in taekwondo. It's important to her that her students never feel threatened.

"We do mitt work sometimes, but we never hit you back. It's always you, empowered, feeling strong," she says. "I'm good at sparring, but I don't like it. I can take hits, but I don't like hitting people back. I feel bad. I would kick somebody and go, 'Oh sorry.'"

Boxing instructor Rachel Plumage, left, recently moved to Ridge Fitness. She says many of her students are women seeking a challenging workout.

Plumage notes that boxing classes at Ridge draw a wide age range, from teenagers to seniors—and they're mostly women. She and two other Ridge instructors are women, and they're determined to make the sport approachable, even if MMA fighters are training nearby. "Once they walk in the door, my goal is to make sure that they feel welcome."

Ridge is also home to the Dogpound MMA club, which is rebounding this year after its head coach, Matthew Powers, returned to action after an injury that sidelined him for several years. Powers, a beefy man with cauliflower ears, welcomes fitness boxers to work with him. The first hour of his MMA boxing class focuses purely on technique.

"People who just want to work out can jump on the mat and get the same workout the fighters are getting," Powers says. "I pull the new people off the mat when the fighters spar."

Powers appreciates that women might be interested in boxing more for exercise than for sport, but he's ready to take them to the next level if they'd like. He also teaches women's self-defense classes, primarily using Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu jitsu methods.

"All women should know how to fight," he says.

One women who does is Samantha Sievers, who started taking boxing classes with Powers a few years ago and got hooked. She's now the Dogpound's only female MMA fighter, and she's gearing up for her fourth major competition in February. By day, she's a nail technician who wears cardigans.

"There's just something fun about hitting people, as barbaric as that sounds," Sievers says, and laughs. "Even if you're just hitting the bag, you know, you can work out everything on that bag."