Timber chronicles 

Nearly five months have passed since the twin forces of wildfire and litigation began to converge on a controversial timber project on the Bitterroot National Forest. Plans to hand-thin tracts west of Hamilton this fall were rendered moot by the Roaring Lion blaze, and forest supervisor Julie King says if it weren’t for an active lawsuit, commercial logging components would likely already have gone out to bid. Despite these hurdles, King insists the Westside Collaborative Vegetation Management Project is moving forward.

“We didn’t let up working on it at all,” she says.

That continued momentum has been greeted harshly by adjacent landowners concerned about the impacts commercial logging may have on residential roads and recreation along the Coyote Coulee Trail. Landowner Michele Dieterich reiterated her disappointment in a Nov. 19 email to King, Gov. Steve Bullock and numerous U.S. Forest Service personnel, adding that the opportunity to collaborate more fully with locals hasn’t necessarily expired. King’s response explicitly stated that the project would remain unchanged save for the removal of units in the northern project area burned by the Roaring Lion fire. One unit is now under review for a separate timber salvage operation this winter. The rest are non-commercial units originally proposed for thinning by the citizen-run Bitterroot Restoration Committee.

“Mother Nature took care of that thinning, pretty much,” King says, “but the commercial units [to the south] are still intact and still need treatment.”

Project proponents have repeatedly dismissed as bogus accusations that Bitterroot officials failed to adequately collaborate with neighboring residents during the review process. However, in her email, Dieterich contends that the Forest Service admitted its shortcomings during a fall meeting of the Western Governors’ Association. Video from the meeting shows West Fork District Ranger Ryan Domsalla calling the Westside project an overall success, but adding that, in light of the current lawsuit, “we can do better.”

“I think the expedited nature of the project … definitely curtailed the time that we had to do some collaboration with some adjacent landowners as well as some of our stakeholders and user groups,” Domsalla said. “It didn’t allow us a lot of time to establish that trust, that communication, that was necessary for truly honest and open collaboration.”

According to King, the Forest Service is currently negotiating toward a settlement in the lawsuit filed by landowner Fred Rohrbach. The dispute’s core issue is access, she says. Rohrbach’s primary complaint is against a planned bridge and permanent road for commercial logging near Camas Creek. Even without a settlement, King adds, the Bitterroot could still put out a timber contract as long as it addresses the pending legal proceedings. “It’s just [that] it might not be as ideal or as attractive to some purchasers,” she says. “The lawsuit is all about the access, so it’s kind of a critical piece when you start talking about hauling timber and whatnot.”