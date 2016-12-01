Threat? What threat? 

click to enlarge

Just before Thanksgiving break at the University of Montana, comments by state officials published in thesent faculty into a frenzy. Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian and his deputy commissioner for communications, Kevin McRae, told the newspaper they “expected and hoped” UM would continue reducing staff, lest the state have to intervene itself. Was this déjà vu, just as the downsizing announced last November cast a cloud of anxiety over that year’s holiday season?

Many professors contacted their union leadership, but University Faculty Association President Paul Haber says he didn’t have much reassurance to give. Doug Coffin, a professor of molecular genetics and outspoken critic of the administration, fired off an email to the Montana University System Board of Regents. “The Board and Commissioner should beware that making vague public announcements about job cuts, without these specifics, has a devastating affect on morale at the UM campus,” he wrote. “Will our faculty and staff be left to wonder who will have a job for the holidays, and months thereafter?”

The ensuing panic surprised McRae, who says he didn’t think his comments would be controversial. “I don’t believe that the message is inconsistent with what the university would contend,” he told the Indy the morning the Missoulian article was published. Where campus officials have preferred to speak obliquely about the necessity of reducing staff, McRae was more blunt about UM’s tenuous budget situation. “If you can’t tell us how” to prioritize spending, he told the paper, “the day will come where you’re going to have to be told how.”

That tone, combined with Christian’s reluctance to comment on President Royce Engstrom’s job performance, suggested the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education was cracking down on UM as a difficult legislative session approaches. But as soon as the comments were published, OCHE sought to walk them back. McRae told the Indy that UM is “moving in the right way, and it is moving quickly enough” and commended the “strong team” and “strong plan” currently in place. Christian issued an open letter clarifying that his office isn’t mandating any job cuts. Engstrom addressed the matter in his Thanksgiving email to campus, saying the “implication that jobs are threatened in some immediate sense is simply wrong.”

Rather, Vice President for Administration and Finance Mike Reid says, UM is looking to realign its student-to-faculty ratio to 18:1 over the next several years (it’s currently closer to 16:1). Reid says the university’s plan is to reach the 18:1 goal by reducing staff through attrition, not layoffs. Reid couldn’t say how many positions will have to be eliminated to do so, but an Indy calculation using state data suggests that the number is close to 50, or 8 percent of current faculty—assuming the current enrollment and funding pictures don’t change. However, Reid says that enrollment and state funding are in flux, which makes it impossible to predict how many cuts will be necessary in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the faculty association’s Haber says the latest confusion reflects the opacity that has come to characterize most budgetary decisions by campus administrators.

“The faculty want to know what’s going on, and why,” he says. “I should be able to explain that to them.”