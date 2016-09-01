Things unseen 

The Dodgy Mountain Men's sophomore album percolates with the concept of changes. It's called Changing Lanes, for one thing, and a lot of the songs are about life-altering things: breakups and learning lessons and maturing. It's also the local stompgrass group's first album in four years, and while their 2012 debut, Stronger Than Death, was recorded in a living room covered in styrofoam, the latest effort was created at Missoula's newest recording spot, Hi-Line Studios. While Stronger Than Death carried a kind of ramshackle appeal, Changing Lanes delivers a more confident and clear tone and a fuller rock sound.

"I think it went from a little more of a traditional feel—a little rootsier—and moved it more into psychedelic rock," says guitarist/singer Eric Boss. "There are more impromptu jams instead of bluegrass fills. And then the heavy rock vibe is definitely new."

Boss is a Dodgy Mountain Men original, along with Jed Nussbaum, who also sings and plays guitar, as well as mandolin. (Nussbaum is also an occasional contributor to the Indy.) But the rest of the lineup has changed over the last year and a half. In late 2013, the band's percussionist Clyde Netzley IV left the band. He'd been playing tablas and that hand drum sound gave them a much more old-timey flavor. Their new drummer, Christian Gutierez, started out with a stripped-down drum kit but after he showed up one day with a full set, the members decided they were ready for the heavier percussive backbone. The addition of Josh Clinger (of the Josh Clinger Trio) on bass and as a songwriter has given the band another voice and viewpoint. It's no stretch to recognize both records as Dodgy Mountain Men releases, but the sum of these changes gives them a fresh sound. "Something for My Head" has the dusty Western undertones of something off a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack. The full sound in songs like "Gone Gone Gone" evoke the bright but gritty feel of bands like Devil Make Three.

"A lot of people that have seen us in the last year or so that used to see us in the past have come up to me and said, 'Man you guys are just such a different band,'" Nussbaum says. "But it doesn't feel like a different band to me. It's kind of like gaining weight or growing a beard—you don't really notice it until one day you look in the mirror and you're like, 'Holy shit, that's not the same person at all!' And that's kind of how the band has felt for me in the last year or two."

The Dodgy Mountain Men had a brief dry spell after Netzley left, and even when they started playing again as a trio it was a slow start.

"The band was almost about to break up," Boss says. "We'd gone from like this really nice direction to taking multiple steps back. It was like cold-starting an engine—it took us a minute to turn it back over and get moving again."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Seth Shults

The Dodgy Mountain Men feature, from left, Josh Clinger, Christian Gutierez, Jed Nussbaum and Eric Boss.

Last year, they hit their stride playing 70 shows, mostly outside of Missoula. At the Oak Harbor Fest on Whidbey Island, they were told they'd sold more merchandise than the headliner, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. ("I don't know if that's true," Nussbaum says, "but it was more than we'd ever sold, that's for sure.") In California they played big blow-out parties in tiny towns and hit the side stage at Red Ants Pants Festival. Their brand of music isn't always easy to pin down and that's been a curse and a blessing.

"We're really straddling this strange line—we always have—where we can kind of sneak into bluegrass festivals or country festivals or play jam band hippie festivals," Nussbaum says. "We can fill all these little niches with our sound. But there's a flip side, which is sometimes people say, 'I don't really know if you're the right fit for us. I don't really understand what you do.'"

The band is definitely a party band and they have been known to cover everything from Townes Van Zandt to Blackalicious. They even played the tired-out fan favorite "Wagon Wheel" for a $50 fee once.

"You can't say it's not a good song," Boss says. "But that's what happens when something gets played too much—people get an aversion to it."

But Changing Lanes showcases originals—and the road they've taken to get where they are now. The idea for the new album's title comes from the cantering alt-country style tune "Division," where Clinger sings, "Changing lanes and now I'm headed westbound/ my heart is feelin' southbound/ nothing's ever turned my frown/ until you." But the sentiment about change is probably most prominent in the final track, "Death Take Me," in which Nussbaum sings, "I'm a man of faith and I believe in things unseen/ and I believe the things we do see ain't always what they seem./ But the one thing I know is if this road is my own/ I'm going to use my own two feet for walking."

That's a song Nussbaum wrote after a 15-week trek through South America. He says he and his girlfriend were robbed by cops, jumped by men with knives and she had her identity stolen by a cab driver. But "Death Take Me" isn't so much about that particular trip as the idea of experience itself.

"In the last couple of years I've made decisions I wasn't necessarily proud of," Nussbaum says. "I don't really believe in living with no regrets. I think that's a pompous thing to say, but I do think everything you do makes up the life you live. It's more than just a sum of its parts. The song incorporates some of my fascination with mortality and the idea that experiences are really what make a man."

The Dodgy Mountain Men play an album release show at the Top Hat Fri., Sept. 2, at 9:30 PM, along with Caroline Keys Music and the Lanesplitters. $5.