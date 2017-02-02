How to turn a Women's March into a movement 

A ream of copy paper contains 500 sheets, and nearly all of the salmon-colored pages had been handed out by the time Women's March on Montana organizer Rebecca Weston took the microphone at the Union Club last Saturday. The bar was packed more tightly than a rock concert, and uncomfortably so, such that latecomers squeezing around the pool tables could scarcely hear (let alone see) the speakers.

A week earlier, on Donald Trump's first day in office, many of those gathered had participated in the Montana component of one of the largest political demonstrations in U.S. history. The protests had sprung up spontaneously, lacking ties to any political organization or specific political goal, and many wondered if the energy that the marches had marshalled could be transformed into a movement.

The Indy had discussed the question with Weston prior to the march, and on Saturday she pointed to the Union Club crowd as a kind of rejoinder.

"Does this answer your question if this is the start of something?" she said.

Activists are now trying to figure out what that "something" needs to be if they are to "stop this regime," as Weston put it. A recent Guardian column written by an Occupy movement organizer and shared to the planning session's Facebook page critiqued recent marches for being purely symbolic, arguing that such demonstrations alone are unlikely to lead to change. "The only way to attain sovereignty—the supreme authority over the functioning of our governments—is to use social protest to win elections or win wars," the author wrote. "Either we can march to the ballot box or the battleground; there is no third option."

Indeed, the Women's March was dismissed by Montana GOP chairman Jeff Essmann, who tweeted, "Montana Women's March draws an estimated 10,000 and tomorrow morning Trump will still be president."

The weekend meetup was local anti-Trump activists' first chance to make their next move. The salmon-colored "feedback" forms asked marchers for their suggestions, including next steps for "this movement." The organizers, however, are not looking for silver bullets.

"This is not about having one idea," Weston said at the outset.

Rather, the Women's March on Montana is transforming into a series of local "resistance collectives" that can connect new activists with existing resources and identify shared needs between partnering groups. So, after brief remarks, the meeting turned into a sort of activism fair where attendees shuffled between advocates representing causes that ranged from climate change to women's health care to refugees to dismantling the electoral college. The "Berniecrats"—progressives who didn't support Hillary Clinton for president—were represented, too.

There were plenty of action items on the menu, from upcoming protests to trainings on leadership and civil disobedience. Micah Nielsen, of Montana Women Vote, implored her listeners to help the group defend the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion. She needed volunteers to make phone calls and was looking for beneficiaries of the health care law who were willing to share their personal stories.

"We need to hear from you," she said, standing on a chair to project the message through the crowd. "And we need to hear from you now."