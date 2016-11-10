The spill next time 

Over the past five years, Montana's iconic Yellowstone River has become an unwitting poster child in the push to enhance pipeline safety. Pipeline ruptures in 2011 and 2015 discharged a combined 93,000 gallons of oil into the waterway, catching small communities off guard, necessitating multimillion-dollar cleanups, and locking state and federal agencies into years of reclamation and monitoring work.

With Montana's late-September settlement with the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company and Attorney General Tim Fox's recently announced plan to pursue damages from Bridger Pipeline, the state appears to be gaining ground in the aftermath of these spills. Montana's Natural Resource Damage Program is now soliciting public comment on how to put its $12 million slice of the Exxon money to use. But in the half-decade since the 2011 Silvertip spill near Laurel, much has already been spent—and much has changed.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality estimates it spent $198,000 and dedicated 10,398 staff hours responding to the Silvertip spill between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2011. Since then the agency has incurred an additional $774,154 in post-emergency expenses. And the DEQ wasn't the only state agency to rack up a bill. The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation committed $45,989 to its own response to Silvertip. According to Kristi Ponozzo, public policy director for the DEQ, Exxon has reimbursed the agencies for these expenses independent of the recent settlement.

The ruptures have had more than just a fiscal impact on the state. Ponozzo acknowledges that the two incidents proved to be a wake-up call for the agency. Silvertip underscored a need for the agency to improve its emergency planning and response preparation, she says, and roughly 50 DEQ employees have since been trained to better respond to such incidents. Some of that training has been conducted alongside city and county governments to strengthen collaboration with the state, and the DEQ has worked to establish a closer relationship with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). The intent, Ponozzo explains, is to ensure a fast and efficient multi-agency response if similar emergencies occur in the future.

"We hadn't done much of that," she says. "We have water-quality specialists and air-quality specialists, but we don't necessarily have people who regularly respond to emergency incidents or are trained in that."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of International Bird Rescue

Rescuers clean an oil-soaked Coopers Hawk during the response to the 2011 Silvertip Pipeline spill. State agencies have worked since then to improve preparedness for future incidents that threaten the environment and public safety.

Though its authority over pipelines is limited, the DEQ has increased its focus on particular threats based on lessons learned from the Yellowstone spills. The Silvertip rupture was ultimately attributed to flood-enhanced scouring of the riverbed that exposed the pipeline to damage, prompting the DEQ to pay closer attention to geomorphology when approving the siting of new pipelines. The 2015 Bridger pipeline burst, upstream of Glendive, threatened the public water supply. The DEQ has since acquired PHMSA data to identify other pipeline crossings that could pose a similar risk to public health.

On the DNRC side, Public Information Officer John Grassy says his agency is now urging companies to bury new pipelines and replace old ones a minimum of 40 feet below riverbeds, using horizontal drilling. Grassy reports that Phillips 66 has voluntarily upgraded nine pipes to meet the new standard since 2011, including four below the Clark Fork and four below the Yellowstone.

Perhaps one of the biggest post-Silvertip developments came last year when Sen. Matt Rosendale, R-Glendive, introduced a bill requiring the DEQ to post its newly acquired pipeline information online. Rosendale invoked the spill near his hometown, along with the lack of publicly available information on pipeline crossings, in support of the proposal.

"We're just trying to get information out there so that the public can see what's taking place in their counties and their state," Rosendale said of Senate Bill 368, which passed into law without opposition. The DEQ's website now contains data on pipelines, including the substances they transport, the companies that own them and the depth at which they pass beneath specific rivers.

The DEQ and other agencies still have much left to do to address the long-term impacts of both spills. But when it comes to meeting future incidents head-on, Ponozzo says the DEQ is far better positioned today. By way of example, she points to the 35 million-gallon wastewater spill on the Gallatin River this spring, where DEQ Director Tom Livers and an agency team were on site within a day.

"We were quicker and faster and better than we were with the Silvertip spill, where we kind of struggled with what's going on, what's our authority, what do we need to be doing," Ponozzo says. "Gallatin, we were there right away and took action."