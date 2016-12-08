Backcountry Hunters and Anglers proposes a Quiet Waters Initiative 

Five years ago, the Clark Fork became the focal point of a brief but tense back-and-forth over recreational access. Increasing conflicts between high-speed motorboats and non-motorized users prompted state officials to revisit regulations governing the river below its confluence with the Blackfoot. Ultimately, motorized access was banned through the downtown corridor and limited along other stretches farther downstream.

John Sullivan, state chairman for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, invokes the summer 2011 showdown as an example of the safety concerns at the root of his organization's new Quiet Waters Initiative. BHA petitioned the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission this spring to consider revising motorized rules on hundreds of miles of streams statewide. The commission unanimously agreed, and FWP is now gathering public comment on a host of changes proposed late last month.

Most of the streams addressed in the Quiet Waters Initiative, including the Sun River and all of the Bitterroot's tributaries, currently have no restrictions on motorized access. Others, including portions of the Flathead River system, are subject only to seasonal or decibel-based limitations. BHA's proposal seeks to close these gaps before new types of watercraft—motorized surfboards, ATV/jet ski hybrids—begin opening the door for user conflicts. People may not be jetskiing on Lolo Creek yet, Sullivan says, but that doesn't mean Montanans shouldn't be taking action. He likens the push to BHA's successful effort last year to outlaw drone use for hunting.

"We've got more people, more technology, more pressure on a limited resource, and as a conservation organization we can see all those variables coming together into what could potentially turn into a threat to certain streams," Sullivan says. "It's about being proactive."

The proposal hasn't been universally popular. Tom Flowers, FWP's chief of enforcement, told the commission during its May hearing that he considered the changes "unwarranted." Following the commission's approval of the initiative, the American Lands Council—headed by Montana state Sen. Jennifer Fielder—posted a scathing rebuke. The nonprofit characterized BHA's work as an attempt to push "extreme restrictions" on motorized watercraft, and went on to denounce the organization as a "deceptively named" radical front for "leftist foundations and environmentalists."

"Backcountry Hunters & Anglers has ironically revealed its radical identity," the American Lands Council wrote. "This green decoy's true goals are increased restrictions, decreased access, and decreased freedom for everyone on America's public lands."

Sullivan recognizes that his organization's goal can be misconstrued. Even so, given the total miles of streams and rivers in Montana, he sees the Quiet Waters Initiative as an "extremely narrow proposal." It's not an assault on established use, he says, but rather an attempt to preserve existing conditions on waterways that have a proven benefit to the state's outdoor recreation and tourism industries. In fact, if FWP does approve the initiative, he doubts anyone will notice.

"That's the great part about our proposal," Sullivan says. "They wouldn't see a change."