Nickeled and dimed 

Renters in Missoula are usually expected to do more than just pay rent on time. They might be required to carry renter's insurance, for instance, or keep the grass cut. So what happens when a tenant is slow to mow the lawn?

If the landlord is Access Property Management, general manager Sabrina Murphy takes a common sense approach. She says she'll send the tenant a few email reminders before eventually hiring someone to do the job and passing along the bill.

Not every Missoula landlord operates this way, attorney Travis Dye says. He's noticed a "widespread" practice of landlords charging fees for violations of minor lease terms, even when the offense hasn't caused any actual harm. It's one thing to charge a tenant the cost of having the lawn mowed, he argues, and another to "charge you $50 and say, 'go mow your lawn.'"

"I think it's a stealth way of increasing rent," Dye says. "They're milking a lot of money out of tenants when there's no damage that has been caused."

Dye believes such "lease violation fees" are illegal under the Montana Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, and he's pressing the issue this month in a civil suit that takes aim at one of the city's largest property management companies.

The suit in Missoula County District Court is being brought on behalf of a woman named Cindy Galbraith, who rented a Grant Street apartment from Professional Property Management from 2012 to 2014. Dye is also seeking class-action certification that could bring hundreds of area renters on board. While Galbraith's individual case is complicated—her troubles began while she was in jail—Dye says the fees she was charged, such as $50 for failing to provide proof of renter's insurance, appear to be standard practice in Professional Property Management's lease agreements. A representative from Professional directed the Indy to the company's attorneys, who declined to comment.

Dye argues that state law only allows landlords to recover actual damages. They can also enforce a lease through eviction or by seeking a court-ordered injunction. What they shouldn't be able to do, he believes, is charge an arbitrary penalty, regardless of whether it's stipulated in the lease.

The suit comes on the heels of another class-action lawsuit, against Riverstone Property Management, over allegedly illegal lease terms, which was settled earlier this year for nearly $2.4 million, court records indicate.

Mary O'Malley, director of the ASUM Off-Campus Renter Center, says lease violation fees aren't explicitly addressed in state law, though she adds that the idea of predetermining charges in a lease agreement seems "a little unfair."

That's why Murphy, of Access Property Management, says she reserves violation fees for more serious infractions, such as unauthorized occupants or pets. Those violations can cost her tenants $100. While such fees can help get a tenant's attention, they don't actually solve anything, Murphy says. "It just puts people further behind."