The Real Dirt 

Garden City Harvest receives a lot of requests for Farm Party recipes following its annual event, and this year was no different. But the story behind the gathering and how the food is prepared is just as important as the recipes themselves.

This year marked our 20th anniversary, celebrating the 20 farms and gardens spread over 20 acres in Missoula that we manage to help grow, feed and inspire our community. The Farm Party taps into that spirit, with PEAS Farm Director Josh Slotnick and the student crew working together to make all the food. It's a proud moment and the culmination of a summer's worth of effort.

For instance, to make this year's popular beet salad, interns from the University of Montana's Environmental Studies program and at-risk teens from GCH's Youth Harvest Project spent the Tuesday before the event harvesting beets and onions, along with many other ingredients for all of our dishes. Wednesday, our Farm to School staffers took the vegetables to the Missoula County Public School's Central Kitchen, where they used fancy machines like the robot coupe to chop and slice the veggies in minutes rather than the hours it would take by hand. Then, the crew traveled to the UM Catering kitchen, where the ingredients were roasted in the oven that's as big as a room. Next, everything went to the First Presbyterian Church's commercial kitchen to cool overnight, before being combined by the PEAS Farm crew the morning of the Farm Party with a simple dressing and delicious Lifeline Farms Feta-U-Beta.

It was truly a community effort—and now one of two recipes you can recreate at home.

Farm Party Beet Salad

Ingredients

4 medium-size beets

1/2 a medium Walla Walla onion

1/4 cup safflower oil

4 oz feta (we used Feta-U-Beta from Lifeline Farms)

Salt to taste

(Recipe serves 6)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Wash the beets and remove tops if still attached. Peel and chop beets into bite-size pieces. Chop onions coarsely, about the same size as the beets.

Place beets and onions on a large cookie sheet (or two, best not to crowd the veggies). Bake until fork tender, approximately 20–30 minutes.

Let the beets and onions cool enough so that they won't melt the cheese when you toss it all together.

While the beets are cooling, combine the crumbled cheese, safflower oil and salt.

Once cooled, combine all ingredients together and serve!

Farm Party Kamut Salad

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1/4 cup safflower oil or olive oil

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

A few sprigs of basil

1-2 teaspoon raw honey

Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad:

1 cup Kamut® berries, cooked and cooled (shorten the cooking time if you soak the berries)

3-5 kale leaves, stemmed and chopped

1/2 sweet onion, diced small

1-2 peaches, chopped

4 oz feta cheese, crumbled

(Recipe serves 6; thanks to Kali for helping to calculate proportions down from 1,000 to 6)

Directions

Prep all your ingredients.

Emulsify the dressing with an immersion blender.

Massage the chopped kale with a small amount of the dressing to help tenderize it.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and serve.

Genevieve Jessop Marsh is Garden City Harvest's community outreach director and contributes to The Real Dirt, the nonprofit's blog. For more Dirt, visit gardencityharvest.org.