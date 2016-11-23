The energy front 

Good news just kept rolling in for Montana's Blackfeet Tribe on Nov. 16. The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved the long-labored Blackfeet water rights settlement. Activist Elouise Cobell was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell formally announced the cancellation of 15 oil leases on 32,000 acres in the Badger-Two Medicine region—capping a battle Blackfeet Chairman Harry Barnes has called the "work of our generation."

That Barnes and a delegation of Blackfeet leaders and nonprofit allies happened to be in Washington, D.C., to watch it all unfold was a happy coincidence. The contingent had arrived in the nation's capital to host a screening at the National Museum of the American Indian of Our Last Refuge, a documentary about the fight to preserve the Badger-Two Medicine for environmental and sacred purposes. Casey Perkins, who was present on behalf of the Montana Wilderness Association, called it a "tremendous day" for the Blackfeet.

"We're really tying together lots of major themes here," she said, "and it's all happening right now."

The lease cancellations are a particular cause for celebration. Of the 47 oil and natural gas leases issued within the 130,000-acre Badger-Two Medicine in the 1980s, only two now remain. According to Perkins, one of those belongs to a small Texas-based company called Moncrief Oil. The other is owned by a family trust. Perkins says efforts are ongoing to contact those leaseholders and encourage them to withdraw their claims.

Over the past few years, Sen. Jon Tester has increasingly put pressure on the federal government to heed the Blackfeet's concerns. Last week's announcement was a major victory, Tester said, both for tribal members and for future generations who wish to "experience a little bit of God's infrastructure unspoiled." He commended leaseholder Devon Energy for voluntarily agreeing to the cancellation, adding that company president Dave Hager told him after the announcement that it was "the right thing to do."

Asked if Donald Trump's presidential victory had any bearing on the timing of the cancellation, Tester said no. "This was set in motion a long, long time ago and just happened to come together when it came together."

Despite last week's win, the Blackfeet Tribe and its partners still have considerable work ahead if the Badger-Two Medicine is to remain undisturbed by resource extraction. A lawsuit filed by Solenex over the government's cancellation of its lease this spring is now winding its way through U.S. District Court. And even if all the leases are finally retired, Perkins says, longterm protections still need to be discussed.

"At this stage of the game," she says, "we're talking a lot more about the values everyone wants to see protected and who needs to be part of the process, rather than what vehicle is the right vehicle to use to get us there."