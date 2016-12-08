Meet the minds behind the green-screen superpowers of Missoula's M Squad 

A masked man in blue coveralls flies through the sky and drops a cellphone into a volcano, laughing at the man he stole it from. A shirtless man slings laser bolts from his hands in order to cheat at arm wrestling. A psychic harnesses his mental powers to open a jar of mayonnaise just so he can dig his fingers in and have a snack. These characters make up the cast of M Squad, an original new live-action web series created by local filmmakers/actors Jordan Demander, Austin Valley, Kyle McAfee and Ian St. Onge. Clearly, these aren't your typical save-the-world superheroes.

"I wouldn't call them that," Demander says. "They'd probably call themselves that, but I wouldn't."

M Squad—short for "Murder Squad"—originated during Missoula Community Access Television's 2015 "Do It In 72" film contest. The annual competition requires participating teams to write, shoot and edit a short film in only three days. Demander, along with his partners, settled on a superhero film due to the easy availability of props.

"I had an old wheelchair and Kyle had this mask, so we figured, 'Let's make something kinda like the X-Men,'" Demander says. The result is an amalgam of mid-'90s comic books and late-night television.

Demander says reaction to the first M Squad screening was mixed. That episode featured the crew battling Captain Miserable and his universe-ripping space bass. The bulk of the competition audience was composed of hypercritical filmmakers, and few of them laughed. Even so, M Squad ended up winning the $500 first prize. The filmmakers took their prize money and raised an additional $600 by screening a collection of their previous short films at the Roxy. They invested the cash into making the dozen episodes that constitute M Squad's first season.

M Squad's episodic adventures include battles with pirates, cyborg environmental lawyers and local police, who have some pressing questions about two dozen or so unsolved murders. (Note: M Squad is in no way related to the moralistic 1957 television drama series of the same name about a special unit of the Chicago police department.)

click to enlarge M Squad features, from left, Jordan Demander, Kyle McAfee and Ian St. Onge.

The filmmakers create each episode in a garage studio on Missoula's Northside, completely on green screen, the purchase of which was their fundraising's primary target. It's allowed them to place their characters on sailing ships and in outer space without the use of elaborate sets. "It's really a cost-saver," Valley says. "This way we don't have to worry about shooting on location or ambient sound. There isn't an indie film shot in Missoula that you can't hear train sounds in the background."

St. Onge, McAfee and Demander play the M Squad characters, and Valley stars as various goons who usually end up getting murdered. With a shoestring budget, all four filmmakers wear multiple hats on set.

"Ian runs sound, Austin does the bulk of the technical work and Jordan is our practical special-effects wizard," McAfee says. Jokes and story ideas often develop through improvisation. "When I wrote my episodes I just tried to be funny and leave room for stuff to happen on set," McAfee says.

A rotating stable of local performers rounds out the remaining cast of side characters and extras. "Missoula has this great community of talented people," St. Onge says. "It does take more time to film an episode with more people. You're on set, but you have to stop for smoke breaks and bullshitting. It's a lot of fun, but it does lead to late nights."

And while it can't compete with Hollywood's barrage of superhero films, M Squad makes up for its CGI shortcomings with DIY charm and camaraderie.

With four episodes released online and another eight in production, reaction to M Squad continues to be mixed.

"Some people find it very funny," Valley says. "Some people really don't like it. But that's fine. We're not for everyone. We're really a beer and bowls show."