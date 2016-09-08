The Double feature veteran players Emmett Kelley, of Ty Segall's band The Muggers, and Jim White, an underground hero from Australian noise rockers Venom P. Stinger and '90s space explorers the Dirty Three, among many others. On Dawn of the Double, the two-piece examines a new frontier in rock songwriting. The deep-skiffle-raga-Bo-Diddley-space jam repetition of the eponymous 40-minute track took me to a mental place populated with Sufi mystics and Shakers in black band shirts, spinning in ecstatic circles and seeking enlightenment. I don't normally say that about rock records. Listening to the track I found myself alternately getting into a near meditative state and anxiously awaiting a key change or something. But by simplifying content and lengthening what a conventional rock song is, The Double has taken rock music to a bizarre, refreshingly new place. They've forced you to listen for the subtle details, like little speed-ups, small changes in phrasing and the drum-only intro. What most strikes me as revolutionary about this tune is that we're conditioned to think of popular music in roughly three- and four-minute increments—effectively as hooky filler between radio ads. But looking at musical traditions across the world, three- and four-minute songs start to become the outliers. Still, when a 40-minute rock tune seems like it could go on for a full day, as part of some ritual, one can't help but be taken aback.

click to enlarge

The band Oneida has a song called "Sheets of Easter" on their Each One Teach One LP, which, while not quite the commitment at 14 minutes, does a similarly athletic and repetitive trick. I find myself needing to kind of reset my musical software with a good, deep listen to that track annually, and I think I'll have to add this song to that listening session and see what happens.