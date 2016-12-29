The real-life consequences of Montana's REAL ID rebellion 

Veterans traveling for health care are among the Montanans most likely to be impacted by the upcoming deadline to comply with the REAL ID Act. Montana is among a handful of states that have so far refused to comply with the federal law, which Congress passed in 2005 on the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. REAL ID sets minimum security standards for driver's licenses and identification cards, and prohibits federal agencies from recognizing IDs that aren't in compliance. The Montana Legislature voted in 2007 to defy REAL ID, saying it violates individual privacy.

That means that come Jan. 30, 2017, when the compliance deadline expires, Montana-issued identification won't cut it for entering military installations and most federal facilities. Montanans will need to provide a U.S. passport or other federal ID.

Mike Garcia, public affairs officer for the Montana VA, predicts an inconvenience for veterans without a REAL ID who are patients at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fort Harrison and need to access the shared MRI machine on Malmstrom Air Force Base. Veterans are assured the right to access the machine, since REAL ID's provisions don't apply to accessing health care services, federal benefits or federal courthouses, but Garcia expects that the hospital and the base will need to work out some kind of system to escort veterans through the facility.

"I know Malmstrom was working with Great Falls staff here just within just the last two weeks when they found out the extension was going to run out," Garcia says. "It could potentially be inconvenient."

Garcia anticipates bigger troubles on the horizon in 2018, when the Department of Homeland Security will no longer recognize Montana-issued IDs for boarding commercial aircraft. Hundreds of Montana veterans routinely fly commercial airlines to bigger VA facilities in Seattle or Salt Lake City. In 2016, more than 550 veterans in the Great Falls area alone took flights paid for by the VA. Garcia says that doesn't include veterans who pay for their own flights or go to non-VA facilities, such as the Mayo Clinic.

"It's definitely a problem," Garcia says. "They cannot get on commercial air without REAL ID-compliant ID. We'll have to work with them to figure out a way to get around it."

The Montana Legislature, Gov. Steve Bullock and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox have been staunch opponents of the REAL ID Act, calling it an imposition on privacy. Fox would prefer to see the act repealed by the U.S. Congress, according to communications director Eric Sell. He says coming into compliance would cost the state in additional staffing for driver's license stations, and Fox's office believes the REAL ID Act is needless.

"We're very confident that our licenses are secure," Sell says. "Our hope is that something will be done at a federal level, either an all-out repeal or some kind of modification done."

That hope surprises Garcia, who points out that Montana is one of just nine states that's resisted Real ID. He thinks it's more likely that the state Legislature will revisit the issue in the 2017 session.

"Our hope is that the state of Montana will figure out a solution," Garcia says. "We hope the state Legislature will find consensus and come up with some sort of change that will allow state ID cards to become compliant."