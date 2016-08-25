The Answers Issue 

We learn early that there's no such thing as a stupid question. The phrase affirms the constant quest for knowledge and guards against the sort of self-censorship that breeds ignorance or allows rumors to fester and eventually become assumed as facts. Sure, those in customer service or working the help desk may think otherwise, but more often than not it's better to float a query, no matter how basic or obscure, than sit pat or, worse, assume.

This is why the Indy launched its Answers Issue a few years ago. It's timed to coincide with Fresh Facts, our annual back-to-school/newcomers/reminder of what Missoula is kinda sorta about guide. That glossy special section started more than a decade ago by explaining various WTF situations ("What's with all the letters on mountains?") and debunking certain local myths (No, Missoula-born director David Lynch did not base "Twin Peaks" and Blue Velvet on his brief time here). This year's Fresh Facts still covers some of the basics—ever wonder why this place is called Missoula?—but we keep stumbling over enough unexplained quirks and oddities to write about them here, too. Make sure to visit our catalog of past questions (2014 and 2015) and keep reading for this year's discoveries. You might just learn something.

click to enlarge

Q: What is Missoula's oldest building?

A: For the last several months, locals have been mired in debate over the fate of the historic Missoula Mercantile. With the city essentially giving developers the green light to demolish the site—save for a few historic features—preservation advocates are left picking up the pieces. That got us to wonder, what is in fact Missoula's oldest building?

The short answer: St. Michael's Church.

But historical queries always seem to come with an asterisk, and the log-and-shake-shingle chapel now nestled at Fort Missoula has a pretty big one next to its name.

According to Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, St. Michael's has moved around the Missoula Valley three, maybe four times over the past 150 years. It was originally constructed in 1863 as part of Hell Gate Ronde, about 4 miles west of what we'd consider Missoula proper today. Christopher Higgins and Frank Worden had set up a trading post there along the old Mullan Road several years earlier, and a written account of the village's history published by Arthur Stone in 1911 claims Hell Gate as the site of the last execution by the famed Montana Vigilantes.

Hell Gate only lasted about five years, Lautzenheiser says, at which point it "died a very quick death" in favor of a new settlement called Missoula Mills. But St. Michael's hung on, and in 1873 was relocated by wagon to a spot of ground on what is now Providence St. Patrick Hospital. It remained there until 1962, when it briefly returned to the old Hell Gate location.

"Development in Missoula, as it moved west, threatened it a second time," Lautzenheiser says. "So at that point they moved it to Fort Missoula and it's been here ever since."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

St. Michael’s Church

As for the oldest building still in its original spot, that would be the blacksmith shed out at LaLonde Ranch near Big Sky Brewing. It's believed to have been built sometime in the 1870s as a homesteader cabin, and is now owned by Missoula County. Other structures may get mentioned as the oldest in town, but these usually come with caveats: the Montana Hotel, purported to be the oldest building in downtown, or the Missoula Mercantile, which Tom Cook at the Montana Historical Society says is among the city's oldest "commercial block" buildings. Sometimes these claims are unverified, Lautzenheiser says, and attributable to the kind of lore that pops up around old things everywhere.

"Basically every historic house back East claims that George Washington slept here, and we know he didn't," he adds. "But there's an oral tradition that's passed down over the years about historic homes and historic buildings, and they tend to take on their own legends."

Q: Why does it seem like most Missoulians struggle to make ends meet? And—asking for a friend—who are the city's largest employers?

A: Everyone in the valley is broke, or at least it seems that way. Jobs aren't terribly hard to find, but securing one that pays well? That's trickier.

The most recent data backs up this perception. The U.S. Census put the city's median household income at $41,968, or more than $10,000 below the national figure, and $4,800 lower than the state median (At $47,020, the countywide figure is just above the state median). Bozeman, Billings, Helena and Great Falls all have higher household incomes. Just 2.4 percent of Missoula households earn over $200,000 each year.

Despite the penny-pinching income levels, not everyone is flipping burgers or slinging coffee. Four employers each supplied more than 1,000 jobs last year. Can't think of them? Hint: education and health care. Missoula's two hospitals, Providence St. Patrick and Community Medical Center, are the largest private employers. On the public side, Missoula County Public Schools employs around 1,200, including 750 or so classroom teachers. But the University of Montana is the jobs giant. Associate Vice President of Human Resources Terri Phillips estimates UM employs 2,500 people who are eligible for benefits, meaning they work at least half-time for six months out of the year. Counting everyone who filled out a W-2 tax form with UM, the number jumps to 8,200.

Other employers with more than 500 jobs include: AT&T/DirectTV Customer Service, Walmart, Opportunity Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, and city and county governments.

Q: What are you most likely to find at the Missoula International Airport's lost and found?

A: Sunglasses.

Deputy Director Brian Ellestad says approximately 400 were recently donated to local charities. The airport passes along unclaimed prescription glasses to the Lions Club, while regular shades go to the Poverello Center or Teen Challenge.

"We work with a number of local nonprofits and charities to make sure almost all of the items that go unclaimed go to good use in the community," Ellestad says.

Rest assured, that's after valuables have sat in the airport's secured lost and found storage area for "quite a while," Ellestad says. In general, more expensive items are held for at least six months, while everything else is kept a minimum of 45 days.

And sunglasses are just the beginning. Laptops, cellphones, outdoor gear—Ellestad says they see a little bit of everything, even with TSA holding onto confiscated items like guns and knives, and the airlines taking care of things left on planes. The volume doesn't surprise Ellestad—after all, nearly 360,000 passengers travel through MSO during the year, not to mention those there to greet them or see them off. But it is shocking to airport staff that so many travelers don't track down valuables left behind.

So, knowing that, what is the oddest thing that's landed in MSO's lost and found?

"We got a lamp in the shape of a gun once," he says. TSA wouldn't let the passenger fly with it, but it wasn't confiscated and ended up in lost and found. "That was different."