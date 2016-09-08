Termed out 

For most of the 1990s, journalists and voters watching the election cycle couldn't quickly Google a politician's voting record. Instead, the most reliable sources for up-to-date political information were publications from Project Vote Smart, a Philipsburg-based nonprofit with the stated goal of providing unbiased facts on elected officials.

Journalist Lee Banville, who was working for "PBS NewsHour" at the time, recalls how Project Vote Smart was the "only game in town" when it came to fact-checking during elections.

"It was one of few places that did it," says Banville, now a professor at the University of Montana School of Journalism. "Although this is a damning quote—they were a big deal in the '90s if you were covering politics."

Vote Smart was founded in 1988 by Richard Kimball, an Arizona politician who lost a senatorial race to John McCain in 1986. At the time, an Arizona newspaper described Kimball as being afflicted with "terminal weirdness."

With the lofty intention of creating "the only truly uplifting movement in politics today," Kimball declared his retirement from politics and established Vote Smart's operations on the scenic 148-acre Great Divide Ranch outside Philipsburg. Vote Smart's cadre of 40-50 summer interns and about 30-40 year-round paid staffers performed painstaking research by compiling information collected from congressional candidate questionnaires. Vote Smart also offered a free, 24-hour voter information hotline.

Almost 30 years after its founding, Vote Smart, by Kimball's own admission, isn't a big deal anymore. Several other organizations provide similar voter resources online, from Ballotpedia to PolitiFact. In Vote Smart's summer membership letter, Kimball announced the nonprofit is aiming to sell the ranch and move operations out of state after the 2016 election. It's not the first time Vote Smart has declared financial troubles—the ranch has been up for sale since 2014, when the company laid off six employees. But now, Kimball explained, Vote Smart's future depends on finding a university to partner with.

Kimball attributed many of the company's problems to the misadventures of young, "hormonal" interns, and wrote that over the years three staffers have died. (Kimball did not return the Independent's requests for comment.)

In his letter, Kimball describes the board's decision to sell the ranch and move out of state as a "crushing blow" and takes personal responsibility for not raising enough money to help the operation. The nonprofit's 2015 tax return indicated $1.6 million in income, with Kimball earning $84,000 as the executive director. Most paid staffers start at annual salaries of $20,000, and unpaid interns receive room and board on the ranch.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Project Vote Smart

Project Vote Smart recently announced plans to leave the state, largely due to difficulties related to its remote location outside Philipsburg.

Former Vote Smart employees say despite Kimball's penchant for drama, the company's troubles are plainly due to an isolated setting, lack of institutional knowledge and shortsighted management.

Jamieson Bates, who resigned as Vote Smart's interim national director in March of this year, says one of his biggest frustrations was the company's lack of interest in improving its web presence and online fundraising.

"I decided I didn't want to invest any more time in the organization," Bates says.

Reed Speegle, who worked as a research associate and development director from July 2013 to March 2014, says he appreciated the opportunity to quickly rise within the company, but didn't have much faith in the administration.

"The fact is, it's an organization that is mostly run by young people. You gain a lot of experience quickly at a young age that maybe you wouldn't in other organizations," Speegle says. "Personally, I never met anyone on the board. I guess that's telling."

Even current staff readily acknowledge that Vote Smart is challenged when it comes to recruiting and retaining employees and interns. Almost every staffer currently listed on the company's site has worked there for less than two years.

"We struggle with the remoteness," says Melisa Oberti, communications and development director. Oberti, like many Vote Smart staffers, is a recent college graduate who was drawn to the ranch's scenic landscape in 2015. She declines to address any of the dramatic history mentioned in Kimball's newsletter, saying she hasn't been around long enough to know any details.

Oberti still maintains a cheery outlook and points to Vote Smart's plans to unveil a voter information mobile app this fall before the November election. She says the nonprofit aims to leave the state next year, contingent on the ranch finding a buyer. It's currently listed for sale at $4.1 million.

"We are planning to move to a university setting," Oberti says. "Schools are competing to house us right now."

For Banville's part, he'll be surprised if Vote Smart can ever be as relevant as it was during its heyday.

"A voter can go out and find a lot more info than Project Vote Smart has now. It's been sort of overcome by technology," Banville says. "For a political reporter it was groundbreaking. It's no longer."