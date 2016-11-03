Strength in subtlety 

Certain Women is required viewing for local fans of independent cinema. It takes place in Livingston, Billings and elsewhere in Montana, for starters. Secondly, Missoula actress Lily Gladstone (Winter in the Blood) is the heart and soul of the picture. Words are inadequate to describe what her often wordless character will do to you.

Certain Women comes to us from director Kelly Reichardt, known for her profound subtlety and graceful camera work. I have some catching up to do on her catalogue. So far, I'm only familiar with Meek's Cutoff (2010), a strange, crushing period piece about a doomed covered wagon exodus. I admire Meek's Cutoff so much that I get mad whenever anyone calls it pointless or boring, and I can already tell the same will be true for Certain Women. Either you'll get the movie and embrace its meaning, or it will miss you entirely. There's not a lot of room for faint praise.

Reichardt adapted the script from short stories by Maile Meloy (who grew up in Helena), and the film follows three distinct storylines that interconnect just enough. The first stars Laura Dern as a lawyer who practices in Livingston. She has a lover (James Le Gros), who only seems to make her more lonely, and a persistent client named Fuller, played by Jared Harris, suffering from an on-the-job head injury. Fuller clings to Laura in a way that will be immediately recognizable to most women. He doesn't trust her opinions on the law but he needs her like a mother. This is just a piece of what the film's ominous title points to: The world asks entirely too much from certain women. It's not enough to be fierce at your job. You need to embody the contradictory role of someone who is soft, caring and approachable, too.

click to enlarge Certain Women’s Lily Gladstone.

The second piece is for me the least resonant of the three, but it's still good, and for the sake of the other stories, we need it. Michelle Williams plays a mother named Gina whose husband and daughter have engaged in one of those crushing conspiracies: It's them against her. We don't exactly know why, but it's probably not fair. Let's just say that not all women are as adept as Dern's character at the "soft" part of the soft/strong equation.

In the final story we meet Gladstone's Jamie, who is keeping up a ranch on her own through the winter in Belfry (population: 218, according to Wikipedia.) Jamie finds her way into a night class for teachers at the local high school, where a newly graduated law student named Beth (Kristen Stewart) awkwardly instructs the class on the subject of "student rights." A friendship forms between Jamie and Beth, and there's not much more to say about it than that.

If it sounds like I'm being vague about the plot details, I can explain. This film is not about plot. It's about people, specifically women, and their often-unceremonious place in the world. The film plays in your head like a short story, and yet it sidesteps any traditional adaptation hang-ups. There's not a lot of exposition. Instead, the acting and firm sense of place do most of the work.

To be a bit prescriptive: I recommend seeing Certain Women by yourself, particularly if you're not the type of person who likes to go to movies alone. Consider it a spectator version of method acting. It will help you to better know the characters. Talk about it afterward over coffee at your own risk. If you're anything like me, to share your opinion on Certain Women may leave you vulnerable to hurt feelings.

