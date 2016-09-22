Strength in numbers 

When the Lolo National Forest released its proposal to commercially log a portion of the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area early last year, local residents could hardly believe it. The idea generated a flurry of questions and criticism, prompting forest officials to host public field trips to defend the more controversial components of their Marshall Woods Restoration Project. In the end, any notion of commercial logging in the Rattlesnake's main stem was abandoned.

The issue brought together a small clutch of local conservation advocates, the interests of their separate organizations temporarily entwined in opposition. Rather than disbanding in the wake of their mutual victory, the group—made up of the WildWest Institute's Jake Kreilick, Wilderness Watch's George Nickas, Friends of the Rattlesnake's Cass Chinske and independent consultant Mike Bader—decided to build on the experience. Earlier this month, they announced the formation of a citizen task force designed to take a critical look at a slate of national forest plan revisions set to hit western Montana over the next few years.

"For us, the Marshall Woods project did galvanize some new energy, and we've known that this plan revision process is coming down the pike," Kreilick says. "We've known in the back of our heads that we're going to have to start gearing up for this."

The group has had to work fast to weigh in on forest plan revisions for the Flathead National Forest. The first phase of public comment on those revisions closes Oct. 3, but Bader has already completed an independent review of the agency's data pertaining to grizzly bear management in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. One goal of the revision is to bring the forest plan more in line with the grizzly conservation strategy for that ecosystem and reflect the possibility of delisting in the future. Bader's analysis of more than two dozen pieces of scientific literature, conducted on contract for the new task force, challenges the current population estimate of nearly 1,000 bears. He concludes there may be an "equally compelling alternative narrative" that should be considered in the forest plan revisions.

click to enlarge photo by Alex Sakariassen

Criticism from conservation advocates over last year’s Marshall Woods project helped spur public interest about the Lolo National Forest’s plans. Those same advocates now hope to channel their efforts through a new citizen task force.

"They're trying to create artificial management space using imaginary bears, and the bear population will pay the price," Bader says. "The problem now is if you look at these forest plans through the Flathead National Forest plan revision, the grizzly bear in the NCDE is fully recovered. That's not true and it hasn't been proven true and they shouldn't be saying that."

Keith Hammer of the Swan View Coalition says he's been working on a response to the draft revisions for the Flathead since May. After a recent meeting with the task force, he's optimistic they will not only weigh in themselves but also support any comments or concerns his nonprofit submits to the U.S. Forest Service. Although he's known Kreilick and the others for years, he believes their new endeavor will bring something fresh to Montana's conservation community.

"It really helps spread the word," Hammer says. "Each individual conservation group, whoever they are, has a certain reach and their reach is limited by their membership and funding ... So anytime you have other groups that get involved and coordinate, it just helps raise the awareness level of the general public."

Bader's 15-page review is just a small example of what the task force members hope to bring to the table. Kreilick says they intend to pull locals together ahead of the Lolo National Forest plan revision and come up with a citizen alternative for forest officials to consider. They're in a recruitment period right now, Kreilick adds, but he expects public meetings, along with a website, to materialize this winter. Nickas sees considerable value not just in engaging the public but in pooling the resources of an otherwise "Balkanized" conservation movement.

"Having a coalition like this or a task force, it allows us now looking at these plans in western Montana to say, 'We can all work together, bring all of our strength to bear on all these issues,'" Nickas says. "It really is a whole is stronger than the sum of the parts."

For Chinske, the fight over Marshall Woods was a personal one. In addition to founding Friends of the Rattlesnake, he helped push the original legislation creating the national recreation area. Involvement on the task force is equally personal, he says. In his decades of conservation work, he's never teamed up with a higher caliber group than he did on Marshall Woods.

"We can't break it up right now because of the critical nature of the up-and-coming decisions," Chinske says. "We would not be able to look at ourselves unless we tried."