Star on the water 

A few weeks ago, I visited Nashville, stepped off the plane and into an airport bar where a musician sang, "Turn me loose, set me free—somewhere in the middle of Montana!" It reminded me of all the ways Music City has a romantic connection to Big Sky Country. A few days later, I saw Vince Gill perform for his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and he brought out a bevy of guest musicians, including Rodney Crowell.

I was most excited to see Crowell, who won a Grammy with Gill for their song, "It's Hard to Kiss the Lips at Night that Chew Your Ass All Day Long." Crowell is Nashville royalty—a noncommercial, but highly successful singer-songwriter who has established himself playing with Emmylou Harris (they won a Grammy for their 2013 album Old Yellow Moon) and with Roseanne Cash (to whom he was once married). He's also written chart-topping songs for Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw. But it's Crowell's own solo releases that have continued to solidify him as a serious musician. The singer-songwriter has been coming to Montana for over 20 years to play far from the bright city lights, in small venues and at community festivals. In advance of this weekend's River City Roots Festival appearance, I talked with him about his songwriting career and his romance with Montana.

I saw you play in White Sulphur Springs at Red Ants Pants Festival, but it was really great to see you at the Grand Ole Opry. How does it feel to be able to play both cow pastures and hallowed big-city stages?

Rodney Crowell: [Laughs] You're talking about the cow pasture at Red Ants? Yeah, well, I'm an Ivan Doig fan and I've read This House of Sky and everything else he ever wrote and I had a friend from White Sulphur Springs and friends in Livingston. I thought, "Well, I'm going to play music where Ivan Doig went to grade school." That kind of romance is right up my alley. And then there's the Grand Ole Opry. Just a few nights ago I was the music director for the Guy Clark tribute in the Ryman Auditorium. I've played everywhere from the Carlsbad Tavern in San Antonio to the Royal Albert Hall in London, that's a pretty wide swath. And sometimes the more famous venues don't sound as good as the back alley dumps.

Does the Opry stage ever feel like old hat to you?

RC: It's never gotten old to me ... I don't walk on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium without closing my eyes and taking a breath and remembering Hank Williams broke off of this stage in the early '40s, you know. Have the proper attitude.

Your friend in Livingston, I'm guessing that's the late musician Ben Bullington, right? I interviewed him in 2013 while he was sick. I admired his sincerity, which was something he displayed in his songwriting.

RC: Ben was a very smart man and a doctor out in White Sulphur Springs. I'd say, "Some of your songs are as quiet as a Montana winter," and he said, "Well I've spent many of them." The landscape and the environment and the weather patterns are in his songs. I spent a month in Montana, in January, for the purpose of experiencing winter there. You have to go inside yourself to endure those winters. And also, the dinner and conversation on those long winter nights—it's a real blessing to have those, to be able to hang out at the table and talk into the night. Ben's songwriting and his sensibilities were formed by that cultural and social exchange. He didn't rush anything.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Joseph Llanes

Rodney Crowell is Nashville royalty, but he’s spent plenty of time playing the wide open spaces of Montana.

Did spending that January in Montana affect any of your songwriting at the time?

RC: At the time I was working on a memoir, so this would have probably been the winter of 2010. It was great. I got 100 mile-an-hour winds from the Yellowstone into Livingston and got in a real whiteout in a friend of mine's truck. All along I was writing every day, so it served me exactly the way I wanted it to. I imagine the writers in Montana—the Jim Harrisons and Tom McGuanes—holed up writing in the wintertime. Is there anything better to do? So I was sort of living the fantasy and nature came through for me. I got it all.

Diamonds and Dirt and Fate's Right Hand are two of my favorite albums but they're both so different. What was happening in your life that contributed to that?

RC: When I was making Diamonds and Dirt I was consciously fusing the music from my childhood, from my formative youth and teen years. I grew up on Hank Williams and Buck Owens, but the Beatles and Bob Dylan were emerging around the same time. So, when I made Diamonds and Dirt in 1987, I was very consciously expressing those tonalities in that music. Flash forward to 2003, when I was making Fate's Right Hand. By then I was working on a memoir and I was spending a lot of time writing sentences and paragraphs. The verbiage in Fate's Right Hand is pretty thick, as you probably know, so my daily workshop with words was very much reflected in that record.

Can you tell me about your first days in Nashville?

RC: I showed up under false pretenses. I'd made a record in Crowley, La., with this producer who went off to Nashville. He called my partner and I and said, "I signed you to a 10-year recording contract with Columbia Records and you're going on tour with Kenny Rogers and the First Edition—get up here!" So we hopped in the car from Houston and drove up there. Unbeknownst to us the producer had sold the tapes and the publishing contract for $100 for a bus ride home. It was all a lie.

I lived in my car from August until the first of November when I finally found a girl who was willing to let me sleep on her couch. There was a place called Bishop's Pub where you could play songs and pass the hat so I could make $6 sometimes four or five times a week. Breakfast was 69 cents and I got a free hamburger and a pitcher of beer from the gal who ran the stoves. It was a great time to be homeless with a guitar.

It's not a new subject, but my friends and I always talk about the decline of country music where pop artists just list country tropes and call it a song. As a singer-songwriter, what do you think makes a song good?

RC: When I hear those songs you're talking about, I don't hear an artist at work, I hear a craftsperson who is writing commercials for a genre that doesn't exist anymore. Country music exists in the world, but it does not exist as a commercial, viable art form right now. Those songs are written for commercial reasons rather than for self-expression. Hank Williams wrote "Your Cheatin' Heart" because it hurt, you know? I've had a very successful career as a songwriter ... but I harbor no illusions that I have nothing to contribute to the current style. I'm sticking to the old way, which is that the song needs to be the truth.

I know a lot of people are excited to see you at River City Roots Festival.

RC: I remember playing it years ago. I wrote a song there at the hotel on the river, so I have a good memory of those particular festivals. I might have even played [Missoula] back in the Diamond and Dirt days. Like you were talking about, playing cow pastures and down by the river and hallowed venues—part of the fun of being a musician is where you get to make music.

Rodney Crowell plays the main stage at River City Roots Festival in downtown Missoula Sat., Aug. 27, at 8:30 PM. Visit rivercityrootsfestival.com for full schedule of events.