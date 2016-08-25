Spinning gold 

A sign posted on the fence outside the Black Wolf Ranch in St. Ignatius gives an unexpectedly friendly notice: "Warning: Alpacas Will Steal Your Heart."

Inside the gate, Wendy Tyler and her husband, Bret Schlueter, call for their herd of alpacas to come in to feed. More than 200 animals trot by the barn—less of a thundering herd than a gentle wave of fuzzy beasts with enormous eyes. Crystal, one of the friendliest alpacas, shoves her nose into a visitor's hands, expecting a treat.

"Oh, we just love them," explains Tyler.

She and her husband met in Washington, D.C., in the late 1990s when they both worked in the IT industry. They longed to get away from city life and decided that raising alpacas and selling alpaca yarn would be a rewarding challenge. The couple started with seven animals in 2004, and their herd grew exponentially as they bred,purchased or were given more and suddenly they had 227 alpacas on their hands.

"Alpacas are very easy to maintain, and they have to be tough," Tyler says. "They only give birth in the daylight. I swear, if one of 'em has contractions and it's dark out, they'll cross their legs and wait until the next day."

Alpaca yarn also happened to be growing in popularity around the time Tyler decided to go into the business. A 2015 article from Fortune highlights the benefits of alpaca, which is warmer, less itchy and more water-resistant than sheep's wool.

But it's unusual for fiber ranchers to also process and sell their products, and Tyler understands why. It's challenging to sell yarn on an isolated ranch in the Flathead, for one thing. Alpaca yarn is also pricey—hers runs about $40 per skein, which is enough to make a hat or pair of gloves. An alpaca sweater can cost hundreds of dollars.

"In order to make it work here, I have got to do online sales," she says.

click to enlarge photo by Kate Whittle

Hobby yarn producers like Black Wolf Ranch in St. Ignatius are taking to social media to promote their product to worldwide audiences.

A few months ago, Tyler reached out to a connection from her old job at Otterbox, the company that makes sturdy cellphone cases. That conversation led to Black Wolf Ranch signing on with Wild Rock, a marketing firm that helped Tyler develop a sales strategy and lay out specific goals. Now Tyler—who still works in IT project management to help pay the bills—raises the alpacas, sells the yarn and helps maintain a social media presence on Facebook and the fiber-crafting database Ravelry.

"They came up with a plan, and said, 'This is the content we need from you, the pictures we need from you, and provide it to us on this date and time,'" she says. "I was just like, 'Wow, that's a lot of work.'"

So far, though, she says it's paying off. Since hiring the marketing firm in July, she's learned how to post updates and reach out to prospective customers. Recent Facebook posts for Black Wolf Ranch include everything from a contest for finished knitting projects to a memorial for her longtime favorite alpaca, Josie. Tyler's sent out samples to prominent bloggers, received coverage from the website Crochet Concupiscence and was recently interviewed by the industry magazine Alpacas.

Tyler's business plan and social media strategy is fairly unusual for most small-time hobby producers, according to Diane Ward, a Whitefish rancher. Ward raises merino and cormo sheep on 20 acres, and sells the fleece to other producers who spin it into yarn.

"There aren't many like [Tyler] that do that, from the animal to the whole process," Ward says. "She does a beautiful job of what she's doing. And she markets all over the world."

Tyler, like Ward, says raising specialty livestock isn't ultimately about making wild profits, but about making the hobby self-supporting so they can continue to raise animals they love. As she gazes out over her acreage and looks fondly at the grazing alpacas, she says she hopes Black Wolf Ranch will become a local institution.

"Oh yes, for years to come," she says.