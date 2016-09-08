Sisters of mercy 

In the opening scenes of The Innocents, we see a precocious nun break free of her convent to seek help for no less than seven of her sisters who are pregnant after Soviet soldiers invaded their community some nine months earlier. It's 1945 in Warsaw, Poland. In the messy aftermath of World War II, the escaped nun finds a doctor willing to follow her back to the convent, and there's no going back for either party after that.

That's the gist of French director Anne Fontaine's brilliant, crushing film, The Innocents (Les Innocentes), based on a true story adapted by screenwriters Sabrina B. Karine and Alice Vial. Lou de Laâge stars as Mathilde, fashioned after the real-life Red Cross doctor and member of the French Resistance, Madeleine Pauliac.

The nuns are wary of bringing an outsider into their situation, but when Mathilde shows up in the middle of the night to perform an emergency C-section for the first of the pregnant mothers, it's evident that the nuns can't deliver all these babies without help.

Mathilde agrees to help the women at great personal risk. The French Red Cross has no business serving Polish patients, and so she'll have to manage both her regular job and taking care of the nuns in secret. Mathilde works with and sort of dates Samuel (Vincent Macaigne), a Jewish doctor who may or may not be trustworthy. The doctor's bravado masks his insecurity. It's touching to witness, and the movie is chock-full of nuanced, complicated characters like these.

Mother Abesse (Agata Kulesza) struggles to keep the convent together in the wake of the nightmarish thing that's happened to all of them, primarily through suppression and prayer. Agata Buzek plays another nun named Maria, who translates French to Polish between Mathilde and her patients. Maria becomes a friend to Mathilde, and more than that, she provides a bridge for the audience between the doctor's cool-headed reason and whatever remains of the nuns' faith.

For these nuns, what happened to them is more than sexual abuse; they've been robbed of their spiritual calm, too. They were raped, and it's not their fault, but that doesn't stop a lot of them from fearing God's damnation. The convent's large, silent rooms hold a grief that can't be expressed. Outside, fresh fallen snow and an interminable forest makes the convent feel at times like a prison.

"I can no longer reconcile my faith with these terrible events," one nun says to another. If it happened, she reasons, then God must have wanted it, and as such, she can't help but feel betrayed. "We cannot know what God wants," the other nun replies. "The only truth is His love." So long as we're clear that the He in this conversation refers to the divine and not an actual bloke, The Innocents scores an A+ on the Bechdel test.

At nearly two hours, there's a lot more going on with the plot than I have room or inclination to express, and despite the dreary subject matter, The Innocents is surprisingly accessible. Subtitles are a small price to pay: As religious as this country purports to be, there are scant few American films willing to take the subject of religion and faith seriously.

Finally, I almost hesitate to keep talking about it lest this fragile gift shatters with too much prodding, but Holy Lord, what a thrilling testament this is for what a female-driven production can bring to cinema. I wonder how different the film would be if it were written and directed by men per usual. As it stands, The Innocents is the best foreign film I've seen this year.

The Innocents opens at the Roxy Fri., Sept. 9.