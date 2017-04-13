Shine Potions 

What you're drinking: Bottled beverages created by the Shine Restaurant and Gathering Place, which is run by triplet sisters in the hippie mecca of Boulder, Colorado. Jessi Gates Brock, owner of Missoula's Good Medicine Acupuncture, started carrying the drinks in her shop a few weeks ago. "We're the only people outside of Colorado with a wholesale account for these potions, the only place in Montana that you can find them," Brock says. "I've had people come in and say, 'Oh my god, I used to live in Boulder and I was obsessed with these there.'" Brock says the potions are a good fit with her dedication to affordable alternative health enhancement. (Good Medicine offers acupuncture on a sliding-scale fee.)

What's so great about these potions? Each Shine Potion is made with organic juice, sweetened with honey and finished with herbal extracts designed to provide special benefits. We tried the Owl Eyes blend, which contains apple juice, lemon juice, ginger, yerba mate, liquid chlorophyll and several other spices. It's meant to be "deeply nourishing on a cellular level" and provide an energy boost.

click to enlarge photo by Kate Whittle

Hoot-hoot: As Brock puts it, "the real hippie stuff" comes into play with the potions' "calibration" to sounds and mineral essences. The Owl Eyes potion, for instance, is made while the sounds of owl hoots and waterfalls play in the background. The label declares that Owl Eyes' mineral essence is "rose quartz."

Do they taste good, though? Sure do. Owl Eyes tastes like gingery apple pie in a bottle. Another blend, Fairy Bubbles, contains pomegranate juice, lemon, honey and hibiscus. (You'll be delighted to know that it's tuned to the frequencies of baby laughter and wind in the trees.)

Fine, but this is Missoula—can you mix these with booze? Absolutely, Brock says. "They recommend this one," she says, gesturing to the Fairy Bubbles, "with vodka and rose petals." Others mix well with bourbon or gin. No need to calibrate your gin to enjoy the resulting cocktail.

Where to find them: Good Medicine Acupuncture, 206 S. Third St. W., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A 32-ounce Shine Potion costs $18, and 12-ounce bottles cost $5.