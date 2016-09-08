A new lawsuit against Missoula County claims the sheriff's department deployed a controversial surveillance device, the use of which has never been documented in Montana, to track the cellphone communications of a deputy in connection with her ouster.

Use of a cell-site simulator, often referred to by the brand name Stingray, to intercept mobile phone communications is among the allegations contained in the Aug. 24 complaint filed in Missoula County District Court by Angie Smith, a former detention officer.

Smith claims she was maliciously prosecuted for DUI last year as part of an effort by the Missoula County Sheriff's Department to fire Paige Pavalone for backing the sheriff's opponent in the 2014 election. The messy dispute has led to a slew of human rights complaints, lawsuits and a court settlement, some of which are still ongoing.

Pavalone was fired in early 2015 after department officials said she lied and obstructed the DUI investigation of Smith, with whom she was having drinks just before her friend's arrest.

The bizarre incident occurred on Feb. 20, when Smith and Pavalone met at Lolo Peak Brewery. Also at the brewery was Capt. William Burt, named in Smith's suit, who allegedly monitored the pair, aware that Smith was on probation for a first DUI offense. As Smith began to drive away, the suit alleges she was quickly stopped by a sheriff's deputy on suspicion of DUI.

Smith was arrested and charged with DUI, but the charges were later dropped after a blood test produced results below the legal limit. In the meantime, however, she was put on administrative leave and then terminated from her position at the detention center. Documents later surfaced suggesting someone had altered Smith's probation terms without her knowledge to prohibit alcohol consumption and entry into bars. Missoula County Justice Court clerk Amy Blixt resigned shortly after.

Smith's attorneys say her arrest was a ruse to carry out a vendetta against Pavalone.

"They altered her court documents and we think they monitored her communications with Paige," says Quentin Rhoades, of Rhoades & Siefert. "They did it with an ulterior purpose, it has nothing to do with Angie. She got caught in the crossfire."

Stingray devices, which act as fake cell towers to intercept mobile phone data within a certain area, were originally used by federal officials in intelligence gathering but have become secret tools for local law enforcement agencies nationwide to investigate petty crime. The American Civil Liberties Union has identified 66 agencies in 23 states that use the devices, but their existence in Montana is unknown.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings declined to comment on Smith's suit specifically until the county is served with paperwork, but he says the sheriff's department has never owned nor used a cell-site simulator.

"I only know stingrays as the animal that killed the Crocodile Hunter," he says.

Similarly, a city attorney says the Missoula Police Department "does not use or own any cell-site simulator devices."

Montana was the first state to pass legislation barring warrantless retrieval of cellphone location information in 2013, but bill sponsor Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, says the statute doesn't prevent law enforcement from collecting other cellphone data.

For Zolnikov, the devices raise privacy and due process concerns. Smith's complaint offers few details supporting the allegation, but Rhoades says more evidence will emerge as the suit progresses.

"They won't be able to deny it through the discovery process," he says.