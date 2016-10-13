Send in the klowns 

To paraphrase an ancient curse, we live in interesting times. A vagina-grabbing billionaire runs for president against a former president's wife. A global communications network allows us to quickly and efficiently insult strangers. Children wear watch-phones like Dick Tracy but have no interest in Dick Tracy himself. And the Missoula Police Department issued a press release regarding "the nationwide clown hysteria."

"In the absence of suspicious or unlawful behavior," it read, "there is nothing illegal about someone walking down the street, riding in a vehicle or hanging out at a public park dressed as a clown. Some are even reputable, professional entertainers. Dressing in a costume is not a violation of any city ordinance or state statute."

Before you panic, know that the "Zootown Klown" has been apprehended. The Facebook account that threatened Missoula high school students with unspecified catastrophe was traced to a 15-year-old boy. Like most members of his demographic, he "does not represent a threat to the public," in the words of the police department. This announcement modified the department's earlier press release, which urged residents to stock up on seltzer water, load as many people into their cars as possible and flee.

Just kidding. Few people actually thought the Zootown Klown was a credible threat, least of all the police. So few terrorists spell "clown" with a K. Perhaps more tellingly, clown-related threats and hoaxes have been a social-media fad since August.

Named and anonymous social media accounts report unsubstantiated stories of creepy clowns or threaten clown-related violence. That these threats almost always target schools should be a clue that the clown problem is more prank than epidemic. But we live in a golden age of pranks, thanks to the internet. Caller ID ended the prank call, but the prank news story, the prank social trend and the prank threat of mass violence against schoolchildren are thriving.

This puts law enforcement in a difficult position. Heaven forbid they tell us all not to worry about killer clowns and then a balloon animal the size of a city block explodes, killing thousands. I admit that sounds farfetched. But the police must not get in the habit of telling citizens to ignore threats, no matter how incredible they seem. The downside of wrongly warning us is so much smaller than the downside of wrongly telling us not to worry that they have incentive to treat every threat as real, even when it literally comes from some clown on Facebook.

click to enlarge

It may seem, therefore, that the blame for our nationwide stupidity should once again fall on children. But it's not their fault for pranking this country into clown hysteria. It's our fault for making that funny.

As anyone who ever had a wart will tell you, kids are perceptive. They understand our deepest fears. Between the ages of 12 and 19, they mercilessly exploit these fears—mostly to feel better about their own disgusting bodies and personalities, but also for laughs. These motivations should be familiar to any satirist.

Kids are closely attuned to the world's foibles, because they will have to live with them for longer than anybody else. And the world's foible now is fear. We are so scared that we are afraid of clowns—not in our private hearts, maybe, but officially and socially. We are afraid to ignore even what we think is harmless, because we obsess over real horrors.

Violent crime has reached its lowest rate in 50 years, but people actually do shoot up schools. Maniacs on Twitter and Facebook threaten to kill indiscriminately and then it really does happen. It just never really happens with clowns. But death and mayhem at the big, gloved hands of clowns seems like something that could happen in this day and age, and that puts it in the best traditions of satire.

I don't want to raise phony threats on Facebook to the level of Jonathan Swift. If you want to satirize America's paranoid obsession with public safety, write a story about a clown that threatens a school. Don't actually become that clown. But let us not pretend that our adolescents' fixation on clown violence doesn't mean anything.

They know we are scared. They also know our fear has made us stupid—possibly because adolescents perceive everything as stupid, but also, probably, because they are right. This country's fear has driven us to hysterics. You see it in our presidential contest between panic and the pathological insistence that everything is fine, and you see it in the last 15 years of desperate offers to trade liberty for security.

This is the world the ZooTown Klown grew up in—the one we made for him. We should not be surprised to see him throw it back in our faces, even as we are startled.

Dan Brooks writes about politics, culture and the increasingly urgent problem of younger people at combatblog.net.