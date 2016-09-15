On a tall cabinet inside the Philip L. Wright Zoological Museum at the University of Montana, an elk skull's enormous antlers are jumbled among an African buffalo skull and plastic bins of mouse skins. A taxidermied golden eagle, captured in a fierce pose, stands next to the stuffed head of some kind of predator. Museum curator Libby Beckman grabs a step stool and climbs up to get a better look.

"This is a bear, isn't it?" she says. She grabs the head and tilts it forward for a better look. "Oh, it's a wolf."

It's not unusual for the cramped museum's 20,000-plus specimens to be in a bit of disarray. But on Sept. 1, the museum won a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, which will pay for a long-awaited new storage system and web database. Beckman says the grant will be used in conjunction with private donations to move the museum into a bigger, more accessible space, preferably on campus. The new location will hopefully be determined in the next few weeks, and the move could happen as soon as this spring.

"It's this resource that cannot be duplicated in any way," Beckman says. "Everything in here has a date and a locality, and that can be used for centuries to come."

Just a few weeks ago, for example, an anthropologist came in and examined what turned out to be a 750-year-old fossilized bison tibia found in Yellowstone National Park.

Since its founding in the late 1890s, the museum has accumulated the largest collection of wildlife specimens in the northern Rocky Mountains. It gained new recognition in the last few years thanks to a YouTube series, The Brain Scoop, hosted by museum volunteer and UM graduate Emily Graslie.

Brain Scoop launched in January 2013 and quickly snowballed, with some of the most popular videos getting nearly 1 million views. A few months after the series started, The Field Museum in Chicago hired Graslie to be the "curiosities correspondent" for its 30 million specimens.

"Falling into the Phil Wright museum when I did was probably the most fortuitous event of my life so far," says Graslie, who tweeted news of the grant to her 34,000 followers and calls it a "happy day" for UM. "It was a catalyst for my life to start happening."

Back at the museum, curator Beckman says she'll continue the mission of reaching out to the public. The museum loans items to the Montana Natural History Center and frequently posts on Instagram and Facebook to help highlight its diverse, if cramped, collection.

"Yeah, it's kind of overwhelming," Beckman says. "But it's also very exciting."