Infrastructure cuts put Russell Street rehab in limbo 

The long-awaited upgrade of Russell Street and its bridge will remain suspended in uncertainty at least until May, according to state transportation officials. State funding for a slew of infrastructure improvements has been drastically cut in the governor's new budget proposal, and it's already become a wedge between Gov. Steve Bullock and Republican legislators.

In the meantime, the 60-year-old Russell Street bridge, which has been deemed "structurally deficient" by bridge inspectors, will continue to carry traffic on the major cross-town route.

"Our bridge inspectors still keep an eye on it," says Ed Toavs, Missoula district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation. "At this point there haven't been any temporary repairs recommended. But also, I think a lot of people are planning that we're going to get this set to contract and build a new bridge so we won't have to worry about it."

Russell is one of several major projects delayed indefinitely while the MDT awaits word on how much funding it will receive from the state next year. (Construction on the Madison Street bridge and the Orange Street roundabout will continue as planned. Toavs says funds for those projects are secure.)

Bullock's budget proposal delays $144 million in planned road projects in response to depletion of the state's highway fund due to decreasing gas tax revenues. Most projects will rely largely on federal funding, but can't move forward without state matching funds. Toavs is optimistic that Russell will remain a "top priority" for the state.

Infrastructure funding will be tackled by the Montana Legislature as soon as it convenes in January. So far, Senate Republicans have suggested a short-term solution of diverting $14 million from Bullock's proposed pre-kindergarten Early Edge education program to highway funds. State Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, says that seems like a better use of the money.

"I think we'd have holes in our heads if we didn't take care of the highway matching funds first before we start a new program," Thomas says.

The Legislature will likely hear other suggestions from the new Montana Infrastructure Coalition. MIC Executive Director Darryl James says the coalition would prefer not to pit childhood education against road repairs. The coalition, which comprises construction industry representatives and local governments, seeks to raise the state gas tax by 10 cents. By the coalition's calculations, that increase would raise an estimated $80 million annually to divide between the MDT and local governments for road and bridge improvements. James says he's prepared to defend the gas tax proposal from "political posturing."

"I think most of the coalition would agree [that] we're not interested in growing government, but we are interested in investing in what we've built," James says. "We can't say 'good luck next generation, we're not going to give you the money to do it.'"