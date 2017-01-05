On record: Run the Jewels 3, by Run the Jewels 

I'll deny later that I ever said this, but I like the idea of Run the Jewels better than the songs. El-P makes great beats. Killer Mike has the meanest voice in hip-hop since Ice Cube, and his gangster-turned-revolutionary act is thrilling. But his raps have been merely aight. He endstops too many lines, and he leans too heavily on throwaway rhymes that complete the schemes without advancing the ideas behind them. These weaknesses have made RTJ the R.E.M. of rap: somehow better, in my mind, than anything they actually recorded.

Or so I thought, until I heard RTJ 3, which begins to live up to the duo's promise. It's not a substantial departure from the previous albums—El-P's production still sounds frantic and apocalyptic, like the last stretch of a haunted house, and Killer Mike is still demanding surrender—but the whole thing sounds tighter, sharper, as though they were finally hitting their stride. Perhaps it just took me three albums to appreciate the project. Or maybe they're beginning to understand it better themselves, and their grasp on whatever vital force we all recognize in RTJ is closing in on their reach.