Richard Spencer's 15 minutes are just about up 

Donald Trump had just won the presidency by promising to ban Muslim immigrants and wall out "rapist" Mexicans, and part-time Whitefish resident and "white nationalist" Richard Spencer was eager to ride the president-elect's coattails. Seizing the moment, Spencer led an audience at his "alt-right" conference in Washington, D.C., in a salute that would make international headlines. "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory," he yelled from the lectern, lifting a glass of water. Some attendees, sensing a cue, stood and returned Nazi—er, Roman—salutes.

That image defined the event in media reports, but Spencer claimed that mainstream journalists had missed the joke. The attendees' salutes were "in the spirit of ironic exuberance," he told like-minded broadcasters with Red Ice TV soon after. "So was my call for 'Hail Trump.' How can you really take that too seriously?"

A few weeks later, however, Spencer continues to capitalize on the media's inclination to take him seriously as he publicly flirts with a run for Montana's soon-to-be-vacant seat in the U.S. Congress.

Spencer's desire to replace Ryan Zinke, whom Trump recently nominated for Secretary of the Interior, was first reported Dec. 16 by the Huffington Post. In the article, Spencer claimed to be thinking "very seriously" about running, while also saying that he thinks "about lots of things." State newspapers and TV stations picked up the story in a matter of hours, as did national outlets. Suddenly, a man who dreams of a white ethno-state became the first Montanan given a platform to float his name for Congress.

In the last year Spencer has become a magnet for media, which tends to situate him as the intellectual face of a fringe but ascending racist movement. Making news is easy for him. Spencer says he first discussed a hypothetical House bid with several "contacts," which led to a Twitter post by an "alt-right" personality, which led to a call from a reporter. By the time he spoke with the Indy that afternoon, Spencer estimated he had already fielded a dozen media calls. All this for a man who, at the moment, "works" out of his house.

The interest came despite the fact that his chances as a candidate are "incredibly remote," as political analyst Lee Banville says. In order to obtain the Republican nomination in a special election, as Spencer initially said he'd prefer, he would have to win support from the state party's central committee. Republican Party chairman Jeff Essmann said he expected that his peers would look skeptically upon Spencer, and another potential candidate, Daniel Zolnikov, called Spencer an "asshat." Spencer later said he'd instead pursue his still-hypothetical run as an independent, which would require him to collect 15,000 verified signatures just to get on the ballot.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of National Policy Institute

But it's the media that Spencer sees as his most important tool—the tool he would count on to propel a foray into electoral politics. Call it the Trump formula: garner attention for his ideas, however negative the coverage, while using the platform to attack the media's credibility. "I can get the amount of media that people with millions on Super PACs get," Spencer says, "and I can get it for free." The reaction to his congressional test balloon seemed to encourage his notion that journalists would continue flocking to him.

"You can't help yourselves," he told the Indy.

Banville, an associate professor in the University of Montana School of Journalism, says Spencer poses a "nasty conundrum" for reporters. The coverage opens Spencer and his ideas to fuller scrutiny, he says, but can also create misperceptions about his influence and support.

"The main reason we know who Richard Spencer is isn't because of the size of his movement, but because of the media attention he's gotten," Banville says.

Even if Spencer's latest media stunt is just another attention grab, the tensions that have boiled over in Whitefish are serious. Spencer's rising profile has renewed efforts by community members to distance themselves from his ideology, and business at his mother's commercial building has suffered. An activist real estate agent intervened, encouraging Sherry Spencer to sell the property and denounce her son's views, but at some point in the last month the discussion between the two soured, with Spencer claiming she was bullied.

Exactly what transpired is hard to determine. Those who worked with Spencer are fearful of speaking out after members of a Neo-Nazi website responded to the incident by targeting Whitefish Jewish activists, including posting an image and social media contact information for a 12-year-old boy.

Rachel Carroll Rivas, co-director of the Montana Human Rights Network, helped draft language Sherry Spencer could use to distance herself publicly from Richard. Though that effort apparently offended the Spencers, Carroll Rivas says the fact that Spencer's mother did disavow her son's ideas, in her own words, was lost in the ensuing controversy.

"I would like to know who supports Richard Spencer," Carroll Rivas says, ticking off the list of figures—from Whitefish's mayor to President-elect Trump—who have denounced Spencer's views. "So, what's left?"